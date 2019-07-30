×

Angel Olsen Drops Dark New Song, ‘All Mirrors’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angel OlsenAngel Olsen in concert at the Union Chapel in London, UK - 30 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

Indie luminary Angel Olsen, recently featured on Mark Ronson’s “Late Night Feelings” album, will drop her fourth full-length album “All Mirrors,” on Oct. 4. An extensive North American tour will follow

The album represents a directional change from her previous work, veering between quiet moments and “huge string arrangements and bellowing synth swells,” according to the release. According to the announcement, the singer initially planned to work on a dual record release — “a set of raw and real solo songs and a full-band version of the same songs” — to be released at the same time. After she completed the solo version with producer Michael Harris, Olsen began work on the fleshed out version with producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Erykah Badu), with whom she collaborated on 2014’s “Burn Your Fire for No Witness” and a 14-piece orchestra.

Ultimately, she decided that she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form. It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

She’s released the title track as the lead song from the album. “I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other,” says Olsen. “Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people.”

Angel Olsen Tour Dates appear below the video:

Mon. Oct. 28 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom &

Wed. Oct. 30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

Thu. Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

Fri. Nov. 1 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

Thu. Nov. 7 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

Fri. Nov. 8 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

Sat. Nov. 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

Sun. Nov. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

Tue. Nov. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Wed. Nov. 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Thu. Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

Sat. Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

Tue. Nov. 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

Fri. Nov. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Sat. Nov. 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

Mon. Dec. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Tue. Dec. 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

Thu. Dec. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

Fri. Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater #

Sat. Dec. 7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Mon. Dec. 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

Tue. Dec. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

Wed. Dec. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Dec. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

Sat. Dec. 14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

Sun. Dec. 15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

* = w/ Vagabon

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

#= w/ Rodrigo Amarante

&= w/ Lean Year

 

More Music

  • Angel OlsenAngel Olsen in concert at

    Angel Olsen Drops Dark New Song, ‘All Mirrors’

    Indie luminary Angel Olsen, recently featured on Mark Ronson’s “Late Night Feelings” album, will drop her fourth full-length album “All Mirrors,” on Oct. 4. An extensive North American tour will follow The album represents a directional change from her previous work, veering between quiet moments and “huge string arrangements and bellowing synth swells,” according to [...]

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    L7 to PledgeMusic: See You in Court

    Veteran rock band L7 is one of the thousands of musicians left financially stranded by PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that filed for the British equivalent of bankruptcy earlier this year — and today the band issued a statement about PledgeMusic and the status of “Scatter the Rats,” the album that was left in the lurch [...]

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Sweden

    A$AP Rocky, who has been charged with assault in Sweden following a confrontation in Stockholm on June 30, entered a plea of not guilty at the start of his trial Tuesday. The American rapper, who maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he punched a man on the street, has been in custody in [...]

  • Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out

    Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out of Woodstock 50 'Sinking Ship'

    Two iconic performers of the original Woodstock are the latest to pull out of the beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival, which sources tell Variety is now tentatively scheduled to take place as a one-day event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. Country Joe McDonald and John Sebastian, both of whom were scheduled to appear at [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Drake Teams With LeBron James’ Uninterrupted to Launch Canadian Offshoot of Sports-Media Brand

    Drake, the Canadian music artist and Toronto Raptors mega-fan, is getting into the sports-media business with a major assist from NBA superstar LeBron James. Uninterrupted, the athlete-empowerment brand and media company founded by James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is launching in Canada in partnership with Drake. Uninterrupted Canada is the first international [...]

  • Puerto Rican singer Ozuna poses during

    Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee to Headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

    Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna (pictured) are among the headliners set to perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartMedia announced Tuesday morning. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. The festival, which is in its sixth year, will be hosted by Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative [...]

  • Rob Stringer

    Sony Music Revenue Up 11%, Streaming Soars 27% in First Quarter

    While he was appointed chief of Sony Music’s combined operations just two weeks ago, Rob Stringer’s first earnings report for the division is a strong one: Sony Music Entertainment’s operating income is up 18% and revenue up 11% year-over-year in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The results were released as part of Sony’s overall [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad