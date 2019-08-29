×
Andres Monserrate Joins Top Law Firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, which represents Dr. Dre, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Metallica, Frank Ocean and many others, has expanded its Latin music department with the hire of Andres Monserrate.

Under the direction of Marjorie Garcia, the firm has made a strong presence in Latin music, with a roster that includes J Balvin, Juanes, Sofia Reyes, Jesse & Joy, Hear This Music, Fuego, Snow Tha Product, Andres Torres & Mauricio Rengifo and The Marias.

Monserrate is fluent in Spanish and is a native of Puerto Rico. He studied at both the University of Michigan and Loyala University, where he majored in Music Industry Studies, before getting his law degree at the University of Puerto Rico Law School. He worked as clerk at the U.S. District Court and as an associate at law firms in PR, where he gained experience in litigation including federal copyright infringement claims.

“We are very happy to welcome Andres to our Latin division,” Garcia said. “We feel that his presence will only enhance our expanding presence in the Latin market and our focus on providing hands-on service to our roster. Our goal is to continue our exponential growth while not losing sight of providing the best level of service and care to our clients. Andres shares these goals and as a member of the Latino community, will add a new dynamic to the team. I’m excited for the future for both my firm and clients.”

 

 

