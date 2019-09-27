Andrea Bocelli Unveils New Duets With Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Garner

After selling more than 1 million units worldwide with his album “Si,” operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is back with an extended special edition which will feature new duets with Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner.

It is Garner’s first recorded duet. The track she sings with Bocelli, “Dormi Dormi Lullaby,” is inspired by the famous chorale “Jesus bleibetmeine Freude” from one of Bach’s cantatas. “Dormi Dormi Lullaby” is sung in both Italian and English.

Bocelli’s duet with Goulding, titled “Return to Love,” will be released Oct. 3, ahead of the Nov. 8 roll-out of “Si Forever: The Diamond Edition” by Sugar Music & Decca Records.

“I have always had an affinity with classical music, and I’m a sucker for a love song. It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian – a real joy to record,” said Brit Award-winner Goulding, whose recent hit songs include “Love Me Like You Do” for the score of “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The new duets with Garner and Goulding add to the star-studded lineup on the original “Si” album, which includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Josh Groban. The special edition also features three new solo tracks from Bocelli, including “Alla Gioia,” which was recorded to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

Bocelli has previously collaborated with Ariana Grande, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Lopez, LeAnn Rimes, Christina Aguilera, Céline Dion and Tony Bennett, among others.