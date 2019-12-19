×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grammy Museum Slates First U.S. Amy Winehouse Exhibit

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Winehouse
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Amy Winehouse, whose impact on music, style and culture was wildly disproportionate to the mere two albums she released during her lifetime, will be the subject of an exhibit at L.A.’s Grammy Museum for four months in early 2020, beginning in late January. It’ll mark the first time the late singer has been celebrated with a museum exhibit in the U.S.

“Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse” will be on view in downtown Los Angeles from Jan. 17 through April 13 of 2020. The exhibit will feature her handwritten lyrics, journal entries, outfits, previously unseen home video and her six Grammy trophies.

Some of the items being displayed by the Grammy Museum will ultimately be auctioned off to raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity formed by her family to combat substance abuse among young people. That auction won’t take place till November 2021.

“I’m excited for the world to finally see the looks we created for what would have been her 2011 summer festival tour,” said Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry, referring to some outfits that will be seen that the singer planned to wear before her tragic demise, along with many that she did. “Amy had a rebellious rock ‘n’ roll style and attitude, which she made all her own with her signature beehive updo, winged eyeliner, tattoos, and bold red lipstick. She had a clear vision of who she was and what she wanted the world to see.”

Besides those custom-made dresses, Winehouse’s style sense will be represented by the halter dress she wore on stage in her final concert, a dress and purse that made up her look at the 2017 BRIT Awards, and the Dolce & Gabbana outfit designed for her when she appeared on the 2008 Grammys telecast via satellite.

Most of Winehouse’s Grammy wins came in ’08, when she won record and song of the year for “Rehab” as well as best new artist. She was also honored posthumously after her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011 at age 27. Winehouse became a major pop star in America but was considered even more iconic and omnipresent in her native England, where “Back to Black” remains one of the bestselling albums in UK history.

Said Winehouse’s father, Mitch, in a statement, “Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically — as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look — and musically. She liked to call me a ‘cab-driving Sinatra’ and her mother’s side of the family were also musicians. … We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity and look forward to honoring her legacy by displaying these items at the Grammy Museum.”

Among other exhibits at the museum, a tribute to concert promoter Jerry Weintraub wraps up at the end of this month, while a look at the 20-year history of the Latin Grammys continues into the spring. A just-opened Ventures exhibit has taken up residency into August.

More Music

  • Amy Winehouse

    Grammy Museum Slates First U.S. Amy Winehouse Exhibit

    Amy Winehouse, whose impact on music, style and culture was wildly disproportionate to the mere two albums she released during her lifetime, will be the subject of an exhibit at L.A.’s Grammy Museum for four months in early 2020, beginning in late January. It’ll mark the first time the late singer has been celebrated with [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Pledges a ‘Change to

    Sofar Sounds Pledges a ‘Change to Artist Compensation’ in 2020

    Sofar Sounds has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — but as detailed in an article in the Talkhouse and a subsequent report in Variety, its model is problematic because it has generated millions in funding yet relies largely on unpaid volunteers, [...]

  • Lucie Silvas. Elle King poses in

    Red Light Management, Live Nation to Host Grammy Week Concert to Aid the Homeless

    The first-ever Homeward Bound concert will take place on Jan. 23 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. The Red Light Management and Live Nation hosted event will feature performances and appearances by Elle King, Jason Mraz, Fitz And The Tantrums, Phillip Phillips and Scarypoolparty along with a reunion of the Doors members Robby Krieger [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Read Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge’s Holiday Message to Staff

    Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge sent a holiday message to the company’s staff. It follows below. Dear Colleagues: Even before wishing you all a happy holiday, I want to say two things: First, thank you, and, second, congratulations. You have made 2019 an astonishing year for UMG, another one that will go [...]

  • And released by the Chicago Police

    R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Charge Related to 1994 Marriage to Aaliyah

    R. Kelly’s attorney entered a not guilty plea in the singer’s New York racketeering case via a remote connection from a Chicago courtroom on Monday, according to the city’s WGN and other outlets. Among multiple other charges against Kelly, the Justice Department earlier this month added a charge of bribery against the singer, accusing him of obtaining [...]

  • PUBLIC ENEMYPUBLIC ENEMY - 1988

    Public Enemy, Iggy Pop, Isaac Hayes, More to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

    Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy (pictured above) and Sister Rosetta Tharpe will all receive Lifetime Achievement awards from the Recording Academy, the organization announced today, as part of its 2020 Special Merit Awards. Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker are Trustees Award honorees, while George Augspurger is the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad