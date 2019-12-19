Grammy Museum Slates First U.S. Amy Winehouse Exhibit

Amy Winehouse, whose impact on music, style and culture was wildly disproportionate to the mere two albums she released during her lifetime, will be the subject of an exhibit at L.A.’s Grammy Museum for four months in early 2020, beginning in late January. It’ll mark the first time the late singer has been celebrated with a museum exhibit in the U.S.

“Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse” will be on view in downtown Los Angeles from Jan. 17 through April 13 of 2020. The exhibit will feature her handwritten lyrics, journal entries, outfits, previously unseen home video and her six Grammy trophies.

Some of the items being displayed by the Grammy Museum will ultimately be auctioned off to raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity formed by her family to combat substance abuse among young people. That auction won’t take place till November 2021.

“I’m excited for the world to finally see the looks we created for what would have been her 2011 summer festival tour,” said Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry, referring to some outfits that will be seen that the singer planned to wear before her tragic demise, along with many that she did. “Amy had a rebellious rock ‘n’ roll style and attitude, which she made all her own with her signature beehive updo, winged eyeliner, tattoos, and bold red lipstick. She had a clear vision of who she was and what she wanted the world to see.”

Besides those custom-made dresses, Winehouse’s style sense will be represented by the halter dress she wore on stage in her final concert, a dress and purse that made up her look at the 2017 BRIT Awards, and the Dolce & Gabbana outfit designed for her when she appeared on the 2008 Grammys telecast via satellite.

Most of Winehouse’s Grammy wins came in ’08, when she won record and song of the year for “Rehab” as well as best new artist. She was also honored posthumously after her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011 at age 27. Winehouse became a major pop star in America but was considered even more iconic and omnipresent in her native England, where “Back to Black” remains one of the bestselling albums in UK history.

Said Winehouse’s father, Mitch, in a statement, “Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically — as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look — and musically. She liked to call me a ‘cab-driving Sinatra’ and her mother’s side of the family were also musicians. … We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity and look forward to honoring her legacy by displaying these items at the Grammy Museum.”

Among other exhibits at the museum, a tribute to concert promoter Jerry Weintraub wraps up at the end of this month, while a look at the 20-year history of the Latin Grammys continues into the spring. A just-opened Ventures exhibit has taken up residency into August.