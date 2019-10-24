American Music Awards Nominees Revealed

The American Music Awards decided to take a slow, steady and kind of obnoxious approach to announcing their 2019 nominations, with a gradual (and confusing) rollout that sprawled across Thursday morning. First, a few categories for the fan-voted awards were revealed by singer Ella Mai on “Good Morning America,” while the rest were announced via the American Music Awards social media accounts. During the process, Mai discovered that she is up for four awards.
The show takes place in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
The nominees announced so far are below; Variety will update the lists as they become available.
Artist Of The Year
Taylor Swift
Drake
Post Malone
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish – “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Halsey – “Without Me”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
Post Malone featuring Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
New Artist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lil Nas X
Favorite Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Post Malone “Wow”
Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”