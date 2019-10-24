American Music Awards Nominees Revealed

The American Music Awards decided to take a slow, steady and kind of obnoxious approach to announcing their 2019 nominations, with a gradual (and confusing) rollout that sprawled across Thursday morning. First, a few categories for the fan-voted awards were revealed by singer Ella Mai on “Good Morning America,” while the rest were announced via the American Music Awards social media accounts. During the process, Mai discovered that she is up for four awards.

The show takes place in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

The nominees announced so far are below; Variety will update the lists as they become available.

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift

Drake

Post Malone

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish – “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Halsey – “Without Me”

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

Post Malone featuring Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

New Artist Of The Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Lil Nas X

Favorite Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Post Malone “Wow”

Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”