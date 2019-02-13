×
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Allegedly Ran Narcotics for Drug Ring

By

Antonella Barba Mugshot Arrest American Idol
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Norfolk Sheriff Department

Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Barba is facing federal charges after allegedly working as a courier for a drug ring last year, according to court documents.

Barba was arrested in October 2018 in Norfolk, Va., for “unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally” possessing 100 grams of heroin with the intent to sell it. She pleaded not guilty and was later released on bond.

Last week, she was indicted in a series of 11 federal charges. They consisted of 10 counts of distribution or possession of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of conspiracy to distribute the same narcotics.

Barba competed on the sixth season of “American Idol” in 2007.  She made it to the top 16 singers before being eliminated. Jordin Sparks would go on to win the season. Between 2009 and 2015, Barba released eight singles and competed in an episode of “Fear Factor” in 2008.

The indictment describes what appears to be a drug ring involving Barba, Justin Michael Isaac, Rawl Christopher Stennett and several other unnamed defendants in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The group allegedly stored the drugs in a Norfolk apartment, and the documents list several drug deals occurring in late 2018.

A detention hearing is set for Thursday at the US District Court in Norfolk.

View the full criminal complaint here.

