×

Amelia Artists, Management Home to Tegan and Sara, Links With eOne

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
In this portrait, Tegan Quin and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara pose for a portrait in New YorkTegan and Sara Portrait Session, New York, USA
CREDIT: Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutters

Amelia Artists, the management company led by Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood, has come into the Entertainment One (eOne) fold. Its roster includes Tegan and Sara (pictured), Luca Fogale, The Funk Hunters, Bedouin Soundclash, The Librarian, Fintan and Astrocolor.

eOne envelops several management shingles, including WRC Management (Kaytranada, Sango), Hardlivings (Jax Jones, Riton, Kahlo), Nerve Management (The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery), People’s Champ (Badbadnotgood, Matty Matheson) and its own eOne management division (Lights, Arkells).

Amelia Artists will continue to be based in Victoria, British Columbia but also have a presence at eOne’s Los Angeles office.

“This is a very exciting moment for us as managers and we look forward to growing the global careers of our whole roster, alongside eOne,” said Blasko and Henwood.

Added Chris Taylor, eOne’s global president, music: “We are so excited to have Nick and Piers and the entire Amelia team join up with eOne. They are 5-star human beings with an incredible roster of talent.”

eOne boasts a diverse array of entertainment offerings under its umbrella, including feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies like Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; and live entertainment hub Round Room Entertainment. Its music assets include the labels Dualtone and Last Gang as well as the music platform Audio Network.

More Music

  • In this portrait, Tegan Quin and

    Amelia Artists, Management Home to Tegan and Sara, Links With eOne

    Amelia Artists, the management company led by Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood, has come into the Entertainment One (eOne) fold. Its roster includes Tegan and Sara (pictured), Luca Fogale, The Funk Hunters, Bedouin Soundclash, The Librarian, Fintan and Astrocolor. eOne envelops several management shingles, including WRC Management (Kaytranada, Sango), Hardlivings (Jax Jones, Riton, Kahlo), Nerve [...]

  • Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Ed Sheeran Will Break U2's Record for Highest Grossing Tour Ever Tonight

    Ed Sheeran will officially set the record for having the highest grossing tour of all time Friday night, as the 246th show of his Divide Tour pushes it to the $736.7 million mark, according to Pollstar’s calculations. The benchmark had previously been set by U2 in 2011, when their 360 Tour grossed $735.4 million, a [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly Denied Bail at New York Arraignment Hearing

    R. Kelly was denied bail on racketeering and sexual abuse charges at an arraignment hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday morning. The charges are part of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer that have been filed this year. The singer, wearing blue prison togs over an orange shirt, pleaded not guilty to [...]

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky Trial: Swedish Prosecutors Ask for At Least a 6-Month Jail Sentence

    The highly publicized assault trial of A$AP Rocky wrapped Friday with Swedish prosecutors asking the court to convict the 30 year-old American rapper and consider imposing at least a six-month jail sentence. In closing arguments, the prosecutors said that the case involved too much violence to support A$AP Rocky’s argument of self-defense during a confrontation [...]

  • Katy Perry American Idol

    Katy Perry, Capitol and Collaborators Must Pay Christian Rapper $2.78 Million

    UPDATED: Katy Perry, co-writer and producer Dr. Luke, their collaborators and Capitol Records are on the hook to pay rapper Flame $2.78 million for borrowed elements in their song “Dark Horse,” a jury decided Thursday afternoon. The jurors in the copyright case came in with a judgment that Perry should pay Flame (Marcus Gray) $550,000 [...]

  • Big SeanVariety Studio, Presented by Inscape

    Big Sean Says A$AP Rocky’s Guest Verses on His Next Album Are ‘Fire!’

    Big Sean just released the video for “Single Again,” his second single of 2019, and the clip has racked up more than 3.15 million views in just three days. The track features ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, celebrating the notion of independence and freedom from relationships. The Lawrence Lamont-directed visual simultaneously arrives as [...]

  • Jay ZSomething in the Water Music

    Woodstock 50 Artists to Receive Millions Despite Festival Cancellation

    Even though the eternally troubled Woodstock 50 festival has finally been cancelled, the artists who were scheduled to perform are getting a big payday without ever having to play a note. A rep for the festival confirmed to Variety that every artist on the bill has been paid in full — that’s some 76 artists, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad