Amelia Artists, Management Home to Tegan and Sara, Links With eOne

Amelia Artists, the management company led by Nick Blasko and Piers Henwood, has come into the Entertainment One (eOne) fold. Its roster includes Tegan and Sara (pictured), Luca Fogale, The Funk Hunters, Bedouin Soundclash, The Librarian, Fintan and Astrocolor.

eOne envelops several management shingles, including WRC Management (Kaytranada, Sango), Hardlivings (Jax Jones, Riton, Kahlo), Nerve Management (The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery), People’s Champ (Badbadnotgood, Matty Matheson) and its own eOne management division (Lights, Arkells).

Amelia Artists will continue to be based in Victoria, British Columbia but also have a presence at eOne’s Los Angeles office.

“This is a very exciting moment for us as managers and we look forward to growing the global careers of our whole roster, alongside eOne,” said Blasko and Henwood.

Added Chris Taylor, eOne’s global president, music: “We are so excited to have Nick and Piers and the entire Amelia team join up with eOne. They are 5-star human beings with an incredible roster of talent.”

eOne boasts a diverse array of entertainment offerings under its umbrella, including feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies like Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; and live entertainment hub Round Room Entertainment. Its music assets include the labels Dualtone and Last Gang as well as the music platform Audio Network.