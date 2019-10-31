Allen Kovac’s Eleven Seven Label Group Rebrands as Better Noise Music

Eleven Seven Music and Eleven Seven Label Group, founded by industry veteran Allen Kovac in 2006, has rebranded as Better Noise Music. The new entity is home to rock acts Five Finger Death Punch, AWOLNATION and Mongolia’s The HU; Better Noise Nashville has also signed country-rock act in Cory Marks; and Better Noise International’s roster includes the UK’s Bang Bang Romeo, Canada’s Juno-nominated Bleeker and Australia’s Atlas Genius (Australia).

The consolidation is intended to maximize content creation across multiple mediums, including film, books, documentaries, theater, touring and television. Such affiliated projects include the Netflix film “The Dirt” and an upcoming Broadway musical based on “The Heroin Diaries,” by Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx. The movie version of “The Dirt” paid off handsomely for the group and its management. A month after its release, Motley Crue songs, streams and sales surged as did the group’s socials.

Other films in development include “Sno Babies,” described as “a coming-of-age film about teenagers falling victim to the opiate crisis.” It will feature songs from the label’s artists. A horror film and soundtrack for “The Retaliators” is also slated for 2020.

Said Better Noise COO Steve Kline: ‘We’re more than a record label, we develop and nurture artists and bands.”

Added Dan Waite, managing director of Europe for Better Noise: “The collaborative way Allen encourages us to work means the artists benefit from everyone’s skill set, whether in the U.S., Toronto, Europe or Australia and this is why we have been able to attract top acts in their genre, like AWOLNATION and Five Finger Death Punch.”

Kovac was recently honored with the Innovator Awards from the Association for Independent Music (AIM) Awards. Sir Richard Branson presented the honor in London in September. In accepting the award, Kovac noted how independents now command 40% market share. Better Noise, in partnering with FUGA, AMPED and Membran, will have an office presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Toronto and Sydney.