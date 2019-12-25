×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Allee Willis, ‘September’ and ‘I’ll Be There for You’ Songwriter, Dies at 72

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Allee Willis Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala 2019 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Songwriter Allee Willis, famous for her work with Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the “Friends” theme and the “Color Purple” Broadway song score, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at 72. The cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Prudence Fenton, the animator and producer who has been described as Willis’ soulmate, was said to be “in total shock” over her partner’s sudden death, which occurred at 6:05 p.m.

Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for a catalog that also included hits like the Pointer Sisters’ “Neutron Dance,” the Pet Shop Boys’ and Dusty Springfield’s “What Have I Done to Deserve This?,” Patti LaBelle’s “Lead Me On,” EWF’s “Boogie Wonderland” and the theme from “The Karate Kid,” “You’re the Best.”

“I, very thankfully, have a few songs that will not go away,” Willis told the New York Times, “but they’re schlepping along 900 others.”

Willis had been working with rapper Big Sean, at her home for the last few months. The intergenerational Detroit natives had met at Motown’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The Times profile tied to her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction called her “a queen of kitsch who made the whole world sing.”

Willis was legendary in Los Angeles for her outlandishly retro style sense, in her outfits but especially her home, the pink, legendarily kitchsy 1937 Streamline Moderne L.A. house known as “Willisville.” The home was recently the setting for a photo shoot for Variety‘s Billie Eilish cover.

She was also a visual and social artist, painter, director, collector of odd artifacts and memorabilia, and a stand-up comedian and performance artist.

Among her many awards, Willis was a two-time Grammy winner — for “The Color Purple” as best musical theater album in 2016, and her contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop” soundtrack two decades earlier — and was nominated for a Tony (for “Color Purple”) and Emmy (for the “Friends” theme).

Her most fruitful collaboration, with Earth, Wind & Fire, began in 1978 after Patti LaBelle and Herbie Hancock recommended her to Verdine White, who, she said, called her up and said, “I want you to come write the next Earth, Wind & Fire album.” The next day, she said, she met up with him and co-wrote the enduring smash “September,” the first of several hits she co-wrote with or for the band, which later included “Boogie Wonderland.”

“I’m someone that absolutely loves writing very joyful music,” she told Songfacts in 2008.  “And with everything else I’ve ever written, [“September” is] still that song that when people found out I’d written that, they just go, ‘Oh my God,’ and then tell me in some form how happy that song makes them every time they hear it. For me, that’s it. … I literally have never been to a wedding, a bar mitzvah, anything, where I have not heard that song play. So I know it’s carrying on and doing what it was meant to do.” As for the significance of the Sept. 21 date singled out in the song, she said there was none. “I would say the main lesson I learned from Earth, Wind & Fire, especially Maurice White, was never let a lyric get in the way of a groove.”

Of EWF, she added, “They were my favorite group, and remain so. I cowrote all but two of the songs on the next album, ‘I Am,’ which was the album that really crossed them over to a white audience.” The group’s African American fans were sometimes surprised to find that “September” and other iconic black hits were partly the creation of a “nice Jewish girl.”

Willis wrote “I’ll Be There for You” on assignment as a 60-second theme song for “Friends.” When the Rembrandts came on board, they wanted to expand it into a complete song, so contributed a bridge and a lyric for the second verse for the full-length version.

“It was the last thing I ever thought would be a hit, the whitest song I ever wrote,” she told Songfacts. “I’m very, very grateful for it, and when they were promoting ‘The Color Purple,’ all of these newspaper reviews… I mean, here I’ve written for Earth, Wind & Fire, I’ve written with James Brown, and the only song they would ever mention that I wrote is this ‘Friends’ theme. Could any song prepare you less to write ‘The Color Purple’? But I actually loved it, because it’s that incongruity that I cherish the most in what I do.”

Willis grew up in Detroit, where, she told the New York Times, she would sit on the lawn of Motown’s headquarters and study what she heard coming through the walls. In the 1970s, she recorded her lone album, “Childstar,” which helped introduce her as a songwriter to other singers of the era.

Her vocation later in life was raconteur as much as songwriter.

“I’m a serious party thrower,” she told the Times. “I’ll tell you, that’s my No. 1 skill. I always had a music career, an art career, set designer, film and video, technology. The parties really became the only place I could combine everything.”

More Music

  • Allee Willis Songwriters Hall of Fame

    Allee Willis, 'September' and 'I'll Be There for You' Songwriter, Dies at 72

    Songwriter Allee Willis, famous for her work with Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the “Friends” theme and the “Color Purple” Broadway song score, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at 72. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Prudence Fenton, the animator and producer who has been described as Willis’ soulmate, was said to [...]

  • Klaus

    How 'Klaus' Composer Created the Score for Netflix's Animated Film

    Netflix’s “Klaus” tells the story of a spoiled young boy named Jesper who is sent to the town of Smeerensburg to work. Jesper hates it there until he meets Mr. Klaus. As the two strike up a friendship, Jesper’s outlook on life begins to slowly change. Composer Alfonso G. Aguilar shared a clip from inside [...]

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Announces Summer Tour, Teases New Single

    Justin Bieber used Christmas Eve morning to slide some news down fans’ chimneys: He’ll be embarking on a 45-city stadium tour in the summer of 2020, starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and continuing through a Sept. 26 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Bieber also used the occasion to announce he’ll be [...]

  • The Best Music Boxed Sets of

    The Best Music Boxed Sets of 2019

    Physical media, we keep being told, is dead, but please don’t tell that to the companies still issuing comprehensive music boxed sets every year or the diehard fans still filling up their gift wish lists with the sometimes bulky items. The format seems to be alive and somewhat well if, in 2019, the Beatles and [...]

  • Mariah Carey

    Mariah Carey Sued by Former Nanny, Who Claims Retaliation

    Mariah Carey, whose classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is atop the music charts, was sued on Monday by a former nanny. Maria Burgues filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging she was fired in April 2018 after complaining about her pay and working conditions. Burgues says she was paid $25 an [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Mixes Yuletide and Tears in Festive L.A. Tour Finale (Watch)

    No tears left to cry? Well, that part was a lie, or at least a false prophecy. Ariana Grande couldn’t have been more recurringly tearful at the final date of her “Sweetener” tour Sunday night than if she’d been bottling it up for the tour’s entire 10-month routing. And she made it clear she was (in [...]

  • Dennis Quaid, "Jingle Jared" Gudstadt, T

    The Best Music Podcasts of 2019

    A recent survey conducted by National Public Radio noted that, five years ago, 80% of the U.S. population’s listening hours were spent on music, with 20% dedicated to spoken word; this past year, music’s share is down to 76%, with spoken word growing to 24%. Credit the latter’s growth in part to the podcast boom. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad