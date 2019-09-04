Alicia Keys Signs Admin Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group

Alicia Keys has signed an exclusive administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). A winner of 15 Grammy Awards, the acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer is known for such hits as “Fallin,” “My Boo,” “No One,” “You Don’t Know My Name” and “Empire State of Mind,” among many others.

Through the partnership, Keys’ existing catalog and future works will see support from UMPG for creative opportunities globally. Keys released her debut album, “Songs In A Minor,” in 2001.

Said UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson in making the announcement: “At the beginning of her career, I was fortunate to have signed Alicia to her first music publishing deal at age 14. We shared tremendous success together over time and our relationship grew from a professional, publisher-songwriter relationship into a deep, personal friendship. Now, it is an honor to bring Alicia into my UMPG family.”

Gerson spent seven years at Sony/ATV, rising to co-president, and 17 years at EMI Music Publishing. During that time, added the trailblazing executive: “Alicia has risen to become one of the biggest names in music and an icon in art and culture whose songs are celebrated by fans around the world. I respect her tremendously as a songwriter, producer, performer, artist, mother, businesswoman, and as a person who is in control and standing in her power. Our UMPG global team looks forward to delivering outstanding creative opportunities in support of her timeless music.”

In addition to music, Alicia Keys’ resume includes actress, New York Times best-selling author, film, television and Broadway producer, entrepreneur and activist.

Los Angeles-based UMPG operates 47 offices in 45 countries.