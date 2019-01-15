×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alicia KeysVariety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime, Inside, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 13 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Variety/REX/Shutters

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the singer announced this morning via a video on her YouTube channel.

“I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 Tune in on February 10th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Only on CBS!”

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The home-made but elaborate nine-minute video shows Keys being told over the phone that she’s hosting, then telling friends, staff, her mother, husband Swizz Beatz (who’s in bed), and young children (who are nonplussed), and then trying on outfits.

Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards, was honored at Variety‘s Power of Women event in New York last April for co-launching Keep a Child Alive, a nonprofit aimed at combating the physical, social and economic impacts of HIV. In her acceptance speech, she spoke about the inequality that women face in the workplace and the world — and also at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

“Look at all the action that’s around us: women running for office in record numbers, women banding together in the entertainment industry, women demanding an end to disparity in the music industry like equal representation on the Grammy stage,” she said.

Related

“We were told we need to step up. Well, you feel that step up now?”

By hosting the 2019 awards — which include a notably larger number of female nominees — Keys becomes part of the solution.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys said in the official Grammy announcement. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going “UP” on February 10!”

“A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards.”

“Alicia is one of those rare artists who meld true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does. We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February,” said longtime Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich.

It promises to be a big show: Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack, including the hit song “All the Stars” with SZA. Drake is right on his tails with seven nominations, and producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all notched five noms.

In a departure from last year, in which Jay-Z was the only artist to score nods in the top three categories, Drake, Lamar, and Carlile all garnered nominations for record, song, and album of the year. Drake’s single “God’s Plan” and his album “Scorpion” are both recognized; Lamar’s “All the Stars” and the “Black Panther” soundtrack he curated are vying for the top categories; and Carlile’s song “The Joke,” along with her album “By the Way, I Forgive You,” nabbed top nominations as well.

Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy,” H.E.R.’s self-titled album, Post Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Janelle Monáe’s “Dirty Computer,” and Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” round out the category for album of the year.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • Agnieszka Holland’s “Napoleon” Series to be

    Agnieszka Holland’s “Napoleon” Among the Co-Pro Series Lineup for Berlin

    The producers of a new series about Napoleon that will be helmed by Agnieszka Holland will pitch the project to potential partners in Berlin at the Co-Pro Series event, which is part of the Berlinale Co-Production Market and the Drama Series Days. The Co-Pro event has a strong pedigree with “Babylon Berlin” and “Valkyrien” among the [...]

  • Alicia KeysVariety's Power of Women presented

    Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

    Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the singer announced this morning via a video on her YouTube channel. “I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 [...]

  • hollywood debt

    Can Hollywood's Biggest Media Companies Avoid Getting Crushed by Debt?

    Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s chairman-CEO, summoned all of his folksy Oklahoma earnestness as he made an enthusiastic pitch to Wall Street analysts about the telephone company’s bold efforts to transform itself into a multimedia powerhouse. It was late November, less than six months after AT&T had wrapped up its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. But [...]

  • Brexit

    U.K. Faces Loss of Standing in Global Entertainment Biz Following Brexit

    For 18 months, the U.K. entertainment industry — along with everyone else in the country — has anxiously awaited the outcome of the British government’s divorce negotiations with the European Union. The matter comes to a head Jan. 15, when Prime Minister Theresa May takes the withdrawal deal hammered out with the EU to the [...]

  • wgn america logo

    Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets New Show On WGN America

    Duane “Dog” Chapman is back. WGN America is bringing the infamous bounty hunter back to the small screen in a new 10-part series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which goes into production early this year. “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” said WGN America President Gavin Harvey. [...]

  • The Passage

    'The Passage' Boss Breaks Down Aging Amy and Giving the Virals a Voice

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series premiere of “The Passage,” which aired Jan. 14 on Fox. Author Justin Cronin’s “The Passage” trilogy consists of more than two thousand pages chronicling a post-apocalyptic world in which an attempt at finding a new immune system booster turned people into “virals,” [...]

  • Tony Phelan Joan Rater

    NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Council of Dads' From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater

    NBC has ordered the drama “Council of Dads” to pilot. Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the show follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin, assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad