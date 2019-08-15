×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Alessia Cara’s Stellar Imitations of Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse on ‘The Tonight Show’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 - America’s biggest celebration of the year takes place on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)ALESSIA CARA
CREDIT: ABC

After her previous effort in 2017, Alessia Cara stepped up to the plate again when Jimmy Fallon challenged her to a rematch of “The Tonight Show” segment, “Wheel of Musical Impressions.”

First, Cara was tasked to recreate the stylings of Billie Eilish to the tune of “Pop Goes the Weasel.” Followed by another spin of the “Musical Impressions Generator” which prompts Fallon to sing “Rubber Duckie, You’re the One” as rock band, The Doors.

In the second round of the segment, Cara remarkably mimics the singing of Amy Winehouse with “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” and Fallon gives the show of the night with a performance of “Baby Shark” as Mick Jagger. Cara ends the segment transforming her voice to imitate fellow Canadian Alanis Morissette singing “Hush, Little Baby.”

Additionally, the singer spoke with the Tonight Show host about her forthcoming EP “This Summer,” and performed “Querer Mejor” alongside Juanes.

Currently touring with Shawn Mendes, the “Here” singer recently dropped songs from her recent EP, “Rooting for You” and “Ready,” and will start her own headlining tour Oct. 21 at the Orpheum Theater in Boston. “This Summer” is slated to be released Sept. 6.

Be sure to watch the video of the competition below.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Cardi BSwisher Sweets Spark Award, Arrivals,

    Cardi B Talks Police Brutality, Student Debt With Bernie Sanders in Nail Salon

    Rapper Cardi B hosted Senator Bernie Sanders for a video interview at The TEN nail bar in Detroit, an appropriate venue for a musician known to sport some serious claws. Cardi and the 2020 presidential candidate discussed everything from reinstating and expanding the DACA program to fixing student debt by placing a “modest” speculation tax [...]

  • Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards

    Taylor Swift to Debut New Song, Take Part in Q&A on YouTube

    Taylor Swift announced today that she has partnered with YouTube Originals to livestream the debut performance of a song from her upcoming album “Lover,” talk details about her new fashion line with designer Stella McCartney and conduct a fan Q&A on YouTube on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:00 pm. ET. During the livestream fans can [...]

  • Rosalia Gets Her Ariana on in

    Rosalia Gets Her Ariana on in Surprise Duet With Ozuna, 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi'

    Rosalia’s label promised earlier this year that the fast-rising Spanish singer would be dropping a lot of new songs, and they weren’t kidding: The singer dropped her sixth single of 2019 today, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” a duet with Ozuna that, as usual, comes with an eye-popping video, this one a light-hearted romantic [...]

  • ATEEZ KCON NY 2019

    Ahead of KCON Los Angeles' Kick-Off, a Look at Korean Pop Culture in 2019

    Created to celebrate South Korea’s soft power, KCON has grown into the Coachella of Korean culture. Debuting in 2012 as a one-day festival in Los Angeles just months after Psy’s “Gangnam Style” became a worldwide hit, KCON attracted 12,000 curious fans. Flash forward to 2019, when one of the world’s most-famous groups is the Korean [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST

    Eric Reid, Jemele Hill – and Colin Kaepernick? - Take Jay-Z to Task Over NFL Partnership

    When news of the presumably lucrative entertainment and social-justice deal between Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL leaked on Tuesday, initially there was a surprising lack of public reaction or outcry. But after a press conference where Jay and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell officially announced the deal at Roc Nation’s New York offices yesterday — [...]

  • Dead & Company Reveal Dates for

    Dead & Company Reveal Dates for ‘Fall Fun Run’ Tour

    Fresh from a summer tour (that did not include a date at the cancelled Woodstock 50 festival) the Dead & Company Due — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — announced four East Coast concerts to take place in the fall. The group will play two [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad