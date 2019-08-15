Watch Alessia Cara’s Stellar Imitations of Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse on ‘The Tonight Show’

After her previous effort in 2017, Alessia Cara stepped up to the plate again when Jimmy Fallon challenged her to a rematch of “The Tonight Show” segment, “Wheel of Musical Impressions.”

First, Cara was tasked to recreate the stylings of Billie Eilish to the tune of “Pop Goes the Weasel.” Followed by another spin of the “Musical Impressions Generator” which prompts Fallon to sing “Rubber Duckie, You’re the One” as rock band, The Doors.

In the second round of the segment, Cara remarkably mimics the singing of Amy Winehouse with “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” and Fallon gives the show of the night with a performance of “Baby Shark” as Mick Jagger. Cara ends the segment transforming her voice to imitate fellow Canadian Alanis Morissette singing “Hush, Little Baby.”

Additionally, the singer spoke with the Tonight Show host about her forthcoming EP “This Summer,” and performed “Querer Mejor” alongside Juanes.

Currently touring with Shawn Mendes, the “Here” singer recently dropped songs from her recent EP, “Rooting for You” and “Ready,” and will start her own headlining tour Oct. 21 at the Orpheum Theater in Boston. “This Summer” is slated to be released Sept. 6.

Be sure to watch the video of the competition below.