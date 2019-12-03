×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Acoustic Show Leaves Apollo Crowd Head Over Feet

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Alanis Morissette One Night Only Performing "Jagged Little Pill" at The Apollo Theater on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AM)
CREDIT: Getty Images for AM

It’s 2019, and Alanis Morissette has traded her flicked cigarettes for peace signs.

Straddling a chair in the middle of the Apollo Theater on Monday night, the singer radiates tranquility, apparently unbothered by what she looks like when she hits the high notes. And, yes, 25 years since the release of her seminal and generation-defining album “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette does in fact still hit them, quipping that singers that look “pretty” while doing it are lip-synching.

Without context, Morissette’s special one-night-only acoustic show at the Apollo could be a continuation of her 1999 MTV “Unplugged” set. But it doesn’t take long to realize that this version of Morissette is not the same person. The singer, now 45, has been married for 10 years and has three kids — one of which she gave birth to over the summer. Unlike some of the darker subject matters in her lyrics, Morissette charms the audience with her playfulness, teasing herself about her Canadian heritage and how she can’t hear anything in the crowd. She’s clearly no longer the angsty young woman who penned “Jagged Little Pill,” although to judge by the hearty sing-a-longs taking place at the venue on Monday night, the crowd had been craving a dose of nostalgia.

It makes sense: “Jagged Little Pill” has been getting the throwback treatment on-screen — first in the film “Lady Bird,” when Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) listens to “Hand In My Pocket” in the car and tells her dad that Morissette wrote the song in one hour, and then in a show-stopping karaoke performance of “You Oughta Know” in the Olivia Wilde-directed “Booksmart.” Both banner musical moments have brought Morissette’s music to a new generation while allowing past fans a chance to revisit and rediscover them. There will also continue to be no shortage of it, considering Morissette’s era-defining album inspired a Broadway musical of the same name opening Thursday, and a tour around the album’s 25th anniversary next year.

While the deeply personal “Jagged Little Pill” was one of the biggest-selling albums — it’s been certified a whopping 16-times platinum by the RIAA — in the music industry’s most lucrative era — the ‘90s — it was also misunderstood. Morissette’s fury toward industry sexism and her own personal trauma often were discounted, her lyrics criticized as trite, and she — like Liz Phair and other young female artists coming of age at the time — wasn’t taken as seriously as she might have been. Plus, as Letters to Cleo singer Kay Hanley has said, when Morissette was coming up in the ‘90s, there was really only one slot available for songs by women in rock radio. But nearly two-and-a-half decades later, the album is getting a thorough and much-deserved second chance in the spotlight.

The show, which is largely a trip down memory lane, saw Morissette authoritatively embracing her past. But the trauma and pain that one seeped through the album is replaced with peace — empathy for her younger self and a confidence in her present. She also brought her music even further into the present with lyrical twists: trading “CDs” for “mp3s” on “Your House” and meeting the man of her dreams and his “beautiful husband” instead of a “wife” on “Ironic.”

At the same time, no matter how harsh the melodies of the original “Jagged Little Pill” tracks, Morissette re-shaped the sounds to soothe on acoustic guitar. With the hits “Hand in My Pocket” and “Head Over Feet,” the singer turned pop jaunts into lullabies, with her signature yodel intermittently cutting through; plus, she proved she can still play a mean harmonica. When she reached one of her biggest hits, “Ironic,” Morissette embraced the sing-a-long, letting the audience take over half the track for her. The singer also thrived in the quieter moments of the show when she performed “Perfect” and “Wake Up,” honing in on her haunting, stripped-back tone.

But diverging from the overall calmer tone of the evening, Morissette’s “Right Through You,” which detailed her experiences with industry sexism and harassment long before #MeToo, remained as biting as ever.

In-between “Jagged Little Pill” tracks, Morissette dropped in two new songs she penned for the musical: the moody “Smiling,” which could have been an outtake from the original album, and the harrowing “Predator,” a song about sexual assault. Straying from a typical encore, Morissette remained onstage before closing out her set with two non-“Jagged Little Pill” hits; she delivered a jaw-dropping crescendo during her power ballad “Uninvited” before aptly closing the show with her gratitude anthem “Thank U.”

In her acoustic set, Morissette found a new kind of liberation within the songs of “Jagged Little Pill,” allowing her to rewrite its narrative on her own terms, with 25 years of hindsight.

 

 

Concert Review: Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Acoustic Show Leaves Apollo Crowd Head Over Feet

More Music

  • Billie Eilish performs on stage during

    Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X Win Inaugural Apple Music Awards

    In the wee hours of Tuesday Apple announced the inaugural Apple Music Awards, “a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year.” The winners are Artist of the Year Billie Eilish, Breakthrough Artist of the Year Lizzo, and the Song of the [...]

  • Ex-Vibe Editor Jermaine Hall Launches Level,

    Ex-Vibe Editor Jermaine Hall Launches Level, a New Culture Publication

    Jermaine Hall, who has held executive editorial posts at Vibe, XXL, BET and King, today announced a new culture and lifestyle publication called LEVEL, aimed at “Black and Brown men 30 and up.” “The goal is to make Level a home for the mature Black and Brown man, a place where we can talk about [...]

  • Post Malone arrives at the American

    Post Malone, Billie Eilish Top Spotify's Year-End Charts

    Amid a forest of decade-end and year-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Post Malone and Billie Eilish hit some notable marks. The full lists appear below, but highlights include: Post Malone is the most-streamed artist of 2019 with over 6.5 billion streams globally; Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is [...]

  • American Music Awards nominations Drake

    Drake, Ed Sheeran Top Spotify’s Decade-End Charts

    Amid a forest of decade-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Drake and Ed Sheeran hit some notable marks. The full lists appear below, but highlights Drake as the most-streamed artist of the decade, with 28 billion streams; Ed Sheeran clocked the most-streamed track of the decade, with more than 2.3 billion streams). Sheeran, Post Malone, [...]

  • Joe Smith Dead: Warner Bros., Elektra,

    Joe Smith, Former Label Head at Warner Bros., Elektra and Capitol, Dies at 91

    Joe Smith, whose four decades in the music business included heading Warner Bros. in the 1960s and ’70s, Elektra in the ’70s and ’80s and Capitol in the late 1980s and ’90s, has died at 91, multiple sources have confirmed. “I’m so fortunate to have gotten out of (the music business) when I got out of [...]

  • Trippie Redd - Michael Lamar White

    Trippie Redd Debuts Atop Album Chart; Coldplay Trails Jason Aldean, YNW Melly

    There’s no such thing as oversaturation for fans of 20-year-old rapper Trippie Redd, who has released his first three albums in a 16-month time frame. The latest of these releases from the XXXTentacion collaborator, “A Love Letter to You 4,” debuted atop the Rolling Stone albums chart for the period that included the Thanksgiving holiday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad