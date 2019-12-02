Alanis Morissette Reveals ‘Jagged Little Pill’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Alanis Morissette today announced dates for a 31-date “Jagged Little Pill” 25 th anniversary tour, launching on June 20 in Portland, Oregon. The tour is a virtual badass 1990s female-artist nostalgia tour, as she will be joined by special guests Garbage and Liz Phair. The tour is produced by Live Nation.
The tour will follow the “Jagged Little Pill” Broadway musical, which launches Thursday at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (“Waitress,” “Pippin”) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Tully”).
Presales for the tour will begin on December 10 at 11 AM local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th at 11 AM local time. With each transaction, fans will receive an instant grat download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Alanis’ new album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” which comes out May 1 and is her first album of new material since 2012. The song was released today. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 11 at 11 AM local time.
Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:
|June 02, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|June 03, 2020
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|June 05, 2020
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|June 07, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|June 09, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|June 10, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|June 12, 2020
|Austin, TX
|Austin360 Amphitheater
|June 13, 2020
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|June 14, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|June 17, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|June 18, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|June 20, 2020
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|June 21, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|June 23, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|June 26, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|June 27, 2020
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|June 28, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|July 01, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|July 02, 2020
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|July 03, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|July 06, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|July 08, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|July 09, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|XFINITY Center
|July 11, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|July 16, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|July 17, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|July 18, 2020
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|July 21, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|July 23, 2020
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|July 24, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|July 25, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena