Alanis Morissette Reveals ‘Jagged Little Pill’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Jagged Little Pill musical
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Alanis Morissette today announced dates for a 31-date “Jagged Little Pill” 25 th anniversary tour, launching on June 20 in Portland, Oregon. The tour is a virtual badass 1990s female-artist nostalgia tour, as she will be joined by special guests Garbage and Liz Phair. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

The tour will follow the “Jagged Little Pill” Broadway musical, which launches Thursday at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (“Waitress,” “Pippin”) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Tully”).

Presales for the tour will begin on December 10 at 11 AM local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th at 11 AM local time. With each transaction, fans will receive an instant grat download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Alanis’ new album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” which comes out May 1 and is her first album of new material since 2012. The song was released today. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 11 at 11 AM local time.

Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:

June 02, 2020 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 03, 2020 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
June 05, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
June 07, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
June 09, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
June 10, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12, 2020 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
June 14, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
June 23, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
June 28, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
July 01, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 02, 2020 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 03, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 06, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 08, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 09, 2020 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center
July 11, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 16, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
July 24, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

 

