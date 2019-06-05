Kevin French, Agent for Tame Impala and the National, Moves to CAA

Kevin French, the agent for musicians like the National and Tame Impala, has moved to CAA to work in the New York office’s music touring department.

French was previously at the Paradigm Talent Agency. Other clients he brings with him to CAA include the Decemberists, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker and Hamilton Leithauser.

He’d been at his previous gig since 2009, when Bigshot Touring Artists, which he’d founded in 2001, merged with Paradigm.

“His impeccable taste, as reflected by his amazing client roster, coupled with his renowned character and leadership abilities, make him a huge asset for our colleagues and clients,” said Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of contemporary music for North America, in a statement.

“I’m confident that the company’s collaborative culture, diverse clients and colleagues, and entrepreneurial spirit will be a great fit for the next step in my career,” said French.

Getting Tame Impala on the Coachella bill as a headliner this year was considered a coup for a nominally rock act at a festival that has increasingly opted for pure pop and hip-hop in the top slots, especially for a performer that hasn’t released a new album since 2015. French stated in an interview with Pollstar that Tame Impala would be releasing an album “in the coming months.”

The National’s latest, “I Am Easy to Find,” came out in May, and the band is currently on a tour that runs through Dec. 12, including stops at Bonnaroo June 15 and L.A.’s Greek Sept. 2.