Aerosmith to Perform at Steven Tyler Grammy Viewing Party Alongside Host Jane Lynch (EXCLUSIVE)

Aerosmith to Perform at Steven Tyler Grammy Viewing Party Alongside Host Jane Lynch

Steven Tyler is bringing the band back together for his second annual Grammy Awards viewing party.

Hosted by Jane Lynch, the gala will celebrate the Grammy Awards with a rock ‘n’ roll performance from Aerosmith alongside a live auction in support of Janie’s Fund, Tyler’s philanthropic initiative for abused girls.

“It’s so clear just by looking into the smiling faces and witnessing the spirit that surrounds this community that we’ve made an impact on the lives of these girls…there’s no way we can stop now,” Tyler said. “We were completely taken aback by the overflow of support from our friends and family since the beginning. It’s only because of that, we’ve been able to create a path that is helping these girls to find their voices…and giving them the chance to live out loud is our top priority.”

Tyler first launched his Grammy Awards viewing party in 2018, raising more than $2.4 million for the fund and directly helping more than 800 girls with more than 115,000 days of therapeutic care since the fund’s inception in 2015. Recently, the fund also provided $536,000 to expand services for girls who age out of foster care in New York City, Boston, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Additionally, the fund will be launching a second Janie’s House in Memphis, Tenn., to provide residential accommodations for up to 26 survivors of abuse and neglect. The first Janie’s House opened in 2017 in Atlanta.

Co-chair supporters for the event include Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Hudson, Michael Rapino, Mick Fleetwood, Shep Gordon, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Stone, Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Nina Dobrev, Cody Simpson, Alice Cooper, Caitlyn Jenner, and Ciara with sponsorships from Live Nation and Hilton.

The star-studded gala will take place Dec. 10 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

