×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AEG and Postmates Partner for Coachella, Other Festivals; Fans Can Skip Lines for Food and Merch

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

AEG Presents and Postmates today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership to bring Postmates Pickup to some of the nation’s largest music festivals — starting with next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Postmates Pickup will also be available at Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Mo Pop Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and others.

The new skip-the-line service lets fans use the festival’s official mobile app to order food, beverages and festival merchandise for pick up in only a few minutes, according to the announcement. Postmates Pickup will be integrated into festivals’ mobile apps giving guests the ability to order food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and merchandise in a few steps. Once orders are placed, attendees will receive a pickup time and text notification when the order is ready. Orders will be available at designated Postmates Pickup points located throughout the festival. At larger festivals like CoachellaAEG Presents will build commissary kitchens dedicated to preparing Postmates orders to ensure shorter wait times.

Related

Asked whether this would not simply result in long lines at Postmates Pickup, a rep for the company told Variety that there will be dedicated commissary kitchens behind each Pickup location, allowing prep times to be kept short and food to be ready within minutes of orders being placed. If all goes according to plan, guests only need to show the information from their order tracking screen, which includes their name and order number, before grabbing their food.

“Technology plays an increasingly important role in improving the overall experience at music festivals, and it’s paramount to all that we do at AEG Presents,” said Brooke Michael Kain, the company’s chief digital officer. “We are helping fans spend less time waiting in lines and more time enjoying the music by partnering with innovative companies like Postmates to solve problems like these,” added Andrew Klein, managing director at AEG Presents Global Partnerships.

“Our mission is to enable anyone to have anything on-demand and we’re always looking for creative, new ways to bring that mission to life,” said Bastian Lehmann, co-founder and CEO at Postmates. “As the leading on-demand platform with millennials, driving innovation with music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach is an exciting opportunity for our brand.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Biz

  • AEG and Postmates Partner for Coachella,

    AEG and Postmates Partner for Coachella, Other Festivals; Fans Can Skip Lines for Food and Merch

    AEG Presents and Postmates today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership to bring Postmates Pickup to some of the nation’s largest music festivals — starting with next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Postmates Pickup will also be available at Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Mo Pop Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and others. The new [...]

  • John Stankey and Kevin Tsujihara

    John Stankey Hosts Farewell Gathering at Warner Bros. for Kevin Tsujihara

    Kevin Tsujihara’s long tenure at Warner Bros. was saluted Wednesday evening with a reception on the studio lot that drew about 75 people, including his predecessors in the CEO suite, Bob Daly and Barry Meyer. There was a melancholy air about the gathering in the lobby of the Steven J. Ross Theater because of the [...]

  • Kobalt Reports Robust 2018, Revenues up

    Kobalt Reports Robust 2018, Revenues Up 25%

    Kobalt posted strong results in his earnings report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, with revenues up by 25.3% to $402.1 million. The company also posted a 30% boost in gross collections, to $494 million and projects over $600 million in the same category for the 2019 fiscal year. Gross profit was up [...]

  • Greenport Cinemas NYC

    Why AMC Networks' CEO Turned a Small NY Theater Into a Passion Project

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has a keen eye for shrewd business deals. So was he seeing straight in 2004 when he bought the Village Cinema in Greenport, N.Y.?  “I would not call it a lucrative business,” he says of his 632-seat, four-theater venue — now called the Greenport Theater — which offers movies all [...]

  • Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer

    Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer Retirement

    A bit more than a year after stepping down as CEO of Sony, Kazuo Hirai on Thursday announced that he will be retiring from the company this summer. While he will retire as chairman of Sony on June 18, the company said he will continue to provide counsel as requested by Sony’s management team, acting [...]

  • Peter Rice

    Peter Rice Downplays Layoff Threat to Disney TV Staffers in Town Hall

    Walt Disney Television chairman Peter Rice downplayed the threat of massive layoffs hitting Disney’s enlarged television division during an hourlong town hall held Wednesday morning. The gathering marked the first time that many Disney TV employees had the chance to see Rice in person. The event was held at a theater space on the Disney [...]

  • Head of Google Stadia Discusses the

    Head of Google Stadia Discusses the Reality of its Dream

    Google’s greatest promise with Stadia is that it frees video games from boxes, unhinging the imagination of creators, of players, of streamers in a way never possible before in the roughly four-decade history of the medium. Stadia aims to take the ubiquitous nature of gaming culture and apply it to the games themselves, making it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad