AEG and Postmates Partner for Coachella, Other Festivals; Fans Can Skip Lines for Food and Merch

AEG Presents and Postmates today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership to bring Postmates Pickup to some of the nation’s largest music festivals — starting with next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Postmates Pickup will also be available at Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Mo Pop Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and others.

The new skip-the-line service lets fans use the festival’s official mobile app to order food, beverages and festival merchandise for pick up in only a few minutes, according to the announcement. Postmates Pickup will be integrated into festivals’ mobile apps giving guests the ability to order food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and merchandise in a few steps. Once orders are placed, attendees will receive a pickup time and text notification when the order is ready. Orders will be available at designated Postmates Pickup points located throughout the festival. At larger festivals like Coachella, AEG Presents will build commissary kitchens dedicated to preparing Postmates orders to ensure shorter wait times.

Asked whether this would not simply result in long lines at Postmates Pickup, a rep for the company told Variety that there will be dedicated commissary kitchens behind each Pickup location, allowing prep times to be kept short and food to be ready within minutes of orders being placed. If all goes according to plan, guests only need to show the information from their order tracking screen, which includes their name and order number, before grabbing their food.

“Technology plays an increasingly important role in improving the overall experience at music festivals, and it’s paramount to all that we do at AEG Presents,” said Brooke Michael Kain, the company’s chief digital officer. “We are helping fans spend less time waiting in lines and more time enjoying the music by partnering with innovative companies like Postmates to solve problems like these,” added Andrew Klein, managing director at AEG Presents Global Partnerships.

“Our mission is to enable anyone to have anything on-demand and we’re always looking for creative, new ways to bring that mission to life,” said Bastian Lehmann, co-founder and CEO at Postmates. “As the leading on-demand platform with millennials, driving innovation with music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach is an exciting opportunity for our brand.”