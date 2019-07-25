AEG, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Pledge to Boost Diversity in the Entertainment Industry

AEG and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti teamed up to host a kickoff event for the Evolve Entertainment Fund (EEF), an effort to boost diversity in the entertainment industry. The event, which took place at L.A Live on June 15, featured a panel discussion with writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae known for her hit HBO show “Insecure.”

“We created the Evolve Entertainment Fund to give people in underserved communities a new opportunity to chase their dreams in Hollywood — whether they want to be the next award-winning director or screenwriter, or are looking to secure a future in below-the-line jobs that are the bedrock of this city’s middle class,” Garcetti said in a statement. “But to reach our goals, we need the support of entertainment industry leaders, like AEG, to open the door with game-changing opportunities for people who have been historically underrepresented in our signature industry.”

The mayor launched EEF in 2018 alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and producer Dan Lin in order to create new opportunities for those historically excluded from the entertainment industry. AEG hosted two paid internships for EEF participants at the fund’s inception and plans on having a hand in mentorship opportunities in the future. Ultimately, the fund hopes to obtain 500 internships for young Angelenos and raise $5 million to go towards grants and industry organizations by 2020.

Before heading to the GRAMMY museum for a panel with Rae and her team from Issa Rae Productions, attendees heard from an array of speakers at the STAPLES Center who addressed the importance of networking and developing a personal brand.

“We are proud to support this important initiative that opens doors for so many people in our community who are seeking their first break,” Martha Saucedo, EVP of external affairs at AEG said. “At AEG, we are committed to investing in a diverse workforce and expanding employment opportunities to capture the most promising talent. Diversity in all areas- including diversity of thought and experience is the key to the continued success of our industry.”