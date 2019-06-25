×
Lil Nas X, Young Thug, Jamie XX Highlight Adult Swim Festival Lineup

The two-day event is scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16 at downtown Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium.

By
Variety Staff

Lil Nas X arrives at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 BET Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

The second annual Adult Swim Festival is set to take place on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium. Music acts on the bill include Lil Nas X (pictured), Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Dethklok, Captain Murphy and Tierra Whack, among many others.

Additional offerings include comedy performers, special experiences and screenings, for example: a 360° fan experience, a premiere screening of “Rick and Morty” season four abd a Robot Chicken Intergalatic Power Summit.

The 23,500-seat Banc of California Stadium open just over a year ago on the site of the venerable L.A. Memorial Sports Arena — site of legendary shows by U2 and Bruce Springsteen as well as basketball’s L.A. Clippers for a time — adjacent to the Coliseum and the USC campus. June 2). The renovation took 20 months and cost more than $350 million.

Tickets start at an affordable $49.

See the lineup below

Friday, Nov. 15

Dethklok
Captain Murphy
Geto Boys
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
Iron Reagan
HEALTH
Inter Arma
Speedy Ortiz
Cooly G
DAWN
Sarah Squirm
Conner O’Malley
Three Busy Debras

Saturday, Nov. 16

Jamie xx
Vince Staples
The Eric Andre Show Live!
Tierra Whack
Young Thug
Lil Nas X
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
CupcakKe
clipping.
Negative Gemini
No Joy
Joe Pera
Jena Friedman
Wham City

