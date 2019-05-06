×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adele Sort of, Maybe Hints at New Music in Birthday Post … or Doesn’t

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adele
CREDIT: PAUL BUCK/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

In a characteristically motormouthed Instagram post today celebrating her 31st birthday, Adele spoke of the challenges she’s faced in the past year — one that saw her splitting with husband Simon Konecki — spoke of  the importance of self-love, looked ahead to the forthcoming year being spent “all on myself,” and either hinted at new music… or didn’t.

On the one hand she said, “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself,” and she also, presumably jokingly, said “Bunch of f—ing savages, ‘30’ will be a drum n’ bass record to spite you.”

Although the identity of said was unclear (the media?) and drum n’ bass seems one of the very last musical genres Adele would ever explore, certain media outlets took the statement at face value.

Variety will do no such thing. It’s been almost three-and-a-half years since she released her most recent studio album — and the fastest-selling album in history — “25” (she was 27 when it came out); four-and-a-half years elapsed between that album and its predecessor, “21” (released when she was 22). Only “19,” released three years earlier, hews to the chronological theme that she’s long since abandoned, like she cares anyway. Next month it will be two years since she completed her 16-month, 100-plus date tour in support of “25.”

Related

But who’s counting? Adele’s rep did not respond to Variety’s request for comment, but presumably the singer will drop new music whenever she’s ready, which could be any time. Read her post in full below.

View this post on Instagram

This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Music

  • Adele

    Adele Sort of, Maybe Hints at New Music in Birthday Post ... or Doesn't

    In a characteristically motormouthed Instagram post today celebrating her 31st birthday, Adele spoke of the challenges she’s faced in the past year — one that saw her splitting with husband Simon Konecki — spoke of  the importance of self-love, looked ahead to the forthcoming year being spent “all on myself,” and either hinted at new [...]

  • Gay Chorus Deep South

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Gay Chorus Deep South'

    Never underestimate the power of music to bring people together, even when the parties in question are deeply conservative Southern Christians and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. In response to a rise in fresh anti-LGBT bigotry, the out-and-proud California choir planned a series of concerts across five of the states with the harshest laws [...]

  • Geezer Butler, Kesha. Geezer Butler, left,

    Kesha, Wallis Annenberg Honored at Humane Society Gala

    The Humane Society of the United States honored Kesha with the Voice for the Animals Award, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its Los Angeles benefit gala on Saturday. Animal rights activists, including Diane Warren, Priscilla Presley, and Leona Lewis, gathered at the Paramount Studios backlot to celebrate the non-profit’s progress [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • BTS Rose Bowl 2

    BTS Tour Kickoff Brings the Noise to the Rose Bowl

    It has been a good week for BTS. On Wednesday (May 1), the South Korean group won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards (for top duo or group and best social artist). On Saturday (May 4), the septet kicked off its global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” stadium tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in [...]

  • 'Yesterday' Review: A Fairy Tale in

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Yesterday'

    The Beatles wrote many of the greatest songs of all time, and they also wrote a lot of the greatest movie songs. To know that, all you have to do is see the title sequence of “A Hard Day’s Night,” which electrifies you from its opening THRUM!!!, or the Beatles blasting the sonic bliss of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad