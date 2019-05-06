Adele Sort of, Maybe Hints at New Music in Birthday Post ... or Doesn't

In a characteristically motormouthed Instagram post today celebrating her 31st birthday, Adele spoke of the challenges she’s faced in the past year — one that saw her splitting with husband Simon Konecki — spoke of the importance of self-love, looked ahead to the forthcoming year being spent “all on myself,” and either hinted at new music… or didn’t.

On the one hand she said, “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself,” and she also, presumably jokingly, said “Bunch of f—ing savages, ‘30’ will be a drum n’ bass record to spite you.”

Although the identity of said was unclear (the media?) and drum n’ bass seems one of the very last musical genres Adele would ever explore, certain media outlets took the statement at face value.

Variety will do no such thing. It’s been almost three-and-a-half years since she released her most recent studio album — and the fastest-selling album in history — “25” (she was 27 when it came out); four-and-a-half years elapsed between that album and its predecessor, “21” (released when she was 22). Only “19,” released three years earlier, hews to the chronological theme that she’s long since abandoned, like she cares anyway. Next month it will be two years since she completed her 16-month, 100-plus date tour in support of “25.”

But who’s counting? Adele’s rep did not respond to Variety’s request for comment, but presumably the singer will drop new music whenever she’s ready, which could be any time. Read her post in full below.