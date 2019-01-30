Adam Levine Giving “Entertainment Tonight” Lone Pre-Super Bowl Interview

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has agreed to sit down for an exclusive on-screen interview with Kevin Frazier for “Entertainment Tonight” this Thursday in Atlanta to discuss his band’s upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl this Sunday.

News of the exclusive interview comes a day after the NFL announced the cancellation of the traditional pre-Super Bowl press conference with the halftime performers.” The league said then that “as it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking,” adding that a press confab would be replaced by a social media rollout of exclusive footage of each of the acts, including Travis Scott and Big Boi.

A source has confirmed to Variety that no questions will be off-limits during the “ET” interview, which means Levine may be asked to address the controversial aspects of doing a Bowl show in a post-Colin Kaepernick environment.

The band also announced Tuesday their plans to donate $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, following a similar donation made by Scott in partnership with the NFL to Dream Corps, a charity that fights for prison reform and against social injustice in America.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time,” Levine said in a statement to People magazine Tuesday. “We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

The interview will air during Thursday’s episode of “Entertainment Tonight” on CBS.