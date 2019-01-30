×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Levine Giving “Entertainment Tonight” Lone Pre-Super Bowl Interview

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maroon 5 - Adam LevineiHeartRadio Album Release Party with Maroon 5, Burbank, USA - 07 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has agreed to sit down for an exclusive on-screen interview with Kevin Frazier for “Entertainment Tonight” this Thursday in Atlanta to discuss his band’s upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl this Sunday.

News of the exclusive interview comes a day after the NFL announced the cancellation of the traditional pre-Super Bowl press conference with the halftime performers.” The league said then that “as it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking,” adding that a press confab would be replaced by a social media rollout of exclusive footage of each of the acts, including Travis Scott and Big Boi.

A source has confirmed to Variety that no questions will be off-limits during the “ET” interview, which means Levine may be asked to address the controversial aspects of doing a Bowl show in a post-Colin Kaepernick environment.

The band also announced Tuesday their plans to donate $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, following a similar donation made by Scott in partnership with the NFL to Dream Corps, a charity that fights for prison reform and against social injustice in America.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time,” Levine said in a statement to People magazine Tuesday. “We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

The interview will air during Thursday’s episode of “Entertainment Tonight” on CBS.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Terry Bradshaw

    'Masked Singer' Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

    Fox has ordered a second season of the hit unscripted series “The Masked Singer.” Based on the international format, the competition series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Andre Royo, Taraji P.

    'Empire,' 'Proven Innocent' Production Halted Due to Chicago Weather

    The severe arctic weather in Chicago has brought production to a halt Wednesday on the sets of both “Empire” and “Proven Innocent,” 20th Century Fox confirmed to Variety. No decision has been made yet on when production will resume. That no doubt largely depends on just how long the cold snap will last. Temperatures dropped [...]

  • Jane Lipsitz, Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano,

    'Project Runway' Producers Talk Return to the Show, Fate of Magical Elves Banner

    The news came like a “bolt from the blue” to veteran reality producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth last spring. “Project Runway,” the reality franchise the pair created in 2004 through their Magical Elves banner, had been dropped by Lifetime. The show’s ratings had been on the wane, but the cancellation was fueled by the [...]

  • THE RED LINE two-hour series premiere

    'The Red Line' Team Talks Chicago Politics and 'Sociopolitical Conversation' of Event Series

    CBS’ upcoming event series, “The Red Line,” starts with the shooting of an African-American doctor by a Caucasian Chicago police officer after a convenience story robbery, but the conversation the show aims to start, per the producers, extends beyond race. “There are two Americas living side by side and many different privileges and justices exist [...]

  • The World's Best

    'The World's Best' Producers Bullish on Challenging 'America's Got Talent'

    There’s room in the unscripted television landscape for more than one talent variety show, according to the “The World’s Best” producers at CBS’ winter TCA press tour Wednesday. While indicating that the mid-season edition of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” was a “direct shot at us,” executive producer Mike Darnell sounded bullish on the [...]

  • Velvet Buzzsaw

    What's Coming to Netflix in February 2019

    Netflix is offering a mix of classics and new titles to watch from the comforts of your home. Starting in February, subscribers can laugh with a few “American Pie” movies, enjoy a scare with the “Jaws” franchise, and sing along to “Hairspray.” Several original shows and movies are debuting in February as well, including Dan Gilroy’s [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Empire

    What Jussie Smollett Means to 'Empire' and America

    Reading the reported details of the attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is chilling on a few distinct levels, all of them painful. The violence of the story is troubling on its own. Add to it Smollett’s identity as a gay black man, and details that his attackers were reported to have shouted racist and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad