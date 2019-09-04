×

Adam Lambert Is the Superhero We All Need in Colorful Clip (Watch)

Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert is embracing his freedom in the new track “Superpower,” from the album “Velvet: Side A,” released today.

Produced by Tommy English (BØRNS), the “American Idol” season 8 runner-up gets colorfully bold in the song, with lyrics like: “Try to put me in a box / Make me something I’m not / Don’t give a f–k ’cause I’m gonna take back my superpower.” The track was written by Ilsey, Lambert and English and also features vocals from Alisan Porter, winner of season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Speaking to U.K. radio program Capital Breakfast, Lambert told host Roman Kemp that he was inspired to write the song because, “There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world right now. I feel like there’s a lot of groups of people that get discriminated against or get ostracized.”

The song’s official video finds Lambert decked in an array of outfits ranging from eye-popping green (with eyeshadow to match) to vibrant blues and Elton John inspired shades. As he struts to the beat in the Millicent Hailes-directed clip, Lambert is surrounded by equally glammed up dancers and he takes on the personae of a velvet clad, funky superhero. Showcasing his trademark falsetto, he sings, “Do You Wanna Be Free?”

Lambert previously announced that the first half of “Velvet” would be released on Sept. 7. He premiered a track, “New Eyes,” earlier this year on “American Idol,” as well as two other songs: “Comin’ In Hot” and “Feel Something,” released after Lambert and Queen opened the 2019 Academy Awards.

He is next set to appear at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 28. In addition, Lambert will perform at a tribute to the late Avicii in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 8.

    Adam Lambert Is the Superhero We All Need in Colorful Clip (Watch)

