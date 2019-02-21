×

Adam Lambert Lands New Record Deal Ahead of Oscars Performance (EXCLUSIVE)

The song "Feel Something" is slated to drop tonight.

By and
Adam Lambert
CREDIT: Joseph Sinclair

The wait for new music from Adam Lambert is over. Variety has confirmed that Lambert will drop a brand new song, “Feel Something,” tonight (Feb. 21). Written by Benedict Cork, Josh Cumbee and Lambert, and produced by Cumbee and Afishin Salman, it will be released through independent distributor EMPIRE. 

“Feel Something” is the first new track since last summer’s “Two Fux,” and a taste of things to come with his forthcoming album, which follows the 2015 Warner Bros. Records release “The Original High.” Lambert teased details of the new record — estimating has written “35-ish” songs — in a Twitter chat earlier this month. Wrote Lambert: “I have been working really hard on it! The album is gonna be yummy! It’s basically all of my influences rolled into my own special blend…”

The song arrives nearly ten years after Lambert’s season-eight run on “American Idol.” Since then, his career has seen a string of highs, including a Grammy nomination (for 2011’s “Whataya Want From Me”) and the No. 1 debut of his 2012 album, “Trespassing” (both released by RCA); his portrayal of Eddie on Fox’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” live; a judging gig on “The X Factor Australia;” and his show-stopping performance of Cher’s “Believe” at the Kennedy Center Honors, which brought the iconic singer to tears. Most recently, Lambert delivered a spot-on interpretation of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes” on NBC’s all-star tribute to Elvis Presley.

A consummate showman, Lambert continues to front Queen, and the band — dubbed Queen + Adam Lambert — which wrapped a successful residency in Las Vegas in 2018, will have a high profile gig on Feb. 24 opening the Oscars ceremony. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the biopic about late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, is nominated for five Academy Awards. The group will also tour this summer.

Lambert is represented by Philymack,  the management firm founded by Phil McIntyre which also counts Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, DNCE, The Band Perry and Lambert’s fellow “X Factor Australia” judge Iggy Azalea on its roster.

