Adam Lambert Back to ‘Idol’ to Mentor Finalists Through Queen’s Catalog

Adam Lambert famously launched his career on “American Idol” a decade ago performing a brilliant audition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He wrapped that amazing eighth season performing with the band on the season finale, and years later earned his current spot as the front man touring as Queen + Adam Lambert.

This Sunday, Lambert comes full circle as he steps into the mentor role guiding the top eight “Idol” finalists as they each perform a song from the Queen catalog. It’s not an all-Queen episode: Lambert will also weigh in as the top eight pair up for four “classic movie duets.”

Viewers will get a bonus dose of Lambert, as on May 19 as he is set to perform on the season finale of the ABC show.

Shortly after hearing the news, former “Idol” musical director and vocal coach Michael Orland, who nurtured Lambert and other contestants for 16 seasons with the show, took to Twitter to offer congratulations. “Hey @adamlambert I should be a psychic. I said a month ago (let’s find the original tweet or insta comment) that if Idol wanted some ratings finally they would have you on as a mentor,” he wrote. “Happy to see that’s happening. So proud of u always. One more reason I’ll have to watch.”

The night following Lambert’s appearance, ABC will air the special “The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.”

As previously reported by Variety, Lambert has music in the works for a new album to be released through the independent label and distributor EMPIRE. He is represented by Phillymack, the management firm founded by Phil McIntrye which also counts Nick Jonas, DNCE, the Band Perry and Lambert’s fellow “X Factor Australia” judge Iggy Azalea on its roster.

Lambert was a recurring presence on “Idol” in its previous Fox incarnation, after coming up a runner-up in season 8. He was a mentor the following season, and served as a judge in auditions for season 14. He also was on hand for “Idol Boot Camp” with Chris Daughtry in 2014.