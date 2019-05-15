Adam Lambert Touts ‘New Era’ With Sexy, Soulful Song off Forthcoming ‘Velvet’ Album

Adam Lambert is giving fans a taste of his forthcoming album, ‘Velvet,” with the debut of a soulful and sexy new song, “New Eyes,” which dropped today (May 15) at Midnight.

The song, written by Lambert, Paris Carney and Jamie Serota of Echosmith (“Cool Kids”), is a throwback to ’70s classic rock riffs with a mix of soul and funk, and a splash of Arctic Monkeys (think “Do I Wanna Know”) with Lambert cooing, “I was alive, but empty inside” to a brooding mix. His signature falsetto is still there in the chorus, but in dark, cool, yet subdued and velvety tones. It’s a departure from his previous EDM and dance beats, which the 37-year old Queen front man emphasized as a “new era” on his Instagram page.

Shortly after its release, Queen founder Brian May took to social media to offer his thoughts on Lambert’s new sound.

“BRAND NEW from Adam Lambert !!! NEW EYES ! Strange – this took me a while to assimilate – wasn’t sure when I first heard it – but now definitely falling in love with this track. GO ADAM !!! Check out Adam’s IG for more details,” he wrote.

“New Eyes” is the follow-up to the release of his February track, “Feel Something,” which served as an introduction to the next chapter in Lambert’s career. He will appear this Sunday (May 19) on the finale of “American Idol” and on the “Good Morning America” concert series on June 28. Lambert will hit the road for the Queen + Adam Lambert tour July 10.

As previously reported by Variety, his new album to be released through the independent label and distributor EMPIRE. He is represented by Philymack, the management firm founded by Phil McIntrye which also counts Nick Jonas, DNCE, the Band Perry and Lambert’s fellow “X Factor Australia” judge Iggy Azalea on its roster.