If you were wondering, that was Adam Lambert wearing a trucker hat in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The “American Idol” alum took to Twitter to confirm the highly speculated cameo Friday.

“Who is he?” the pop star joked, plugging the movie’s digital release next week.

In the brief scene, Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) is talking to his girlfriend Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) on the phone in a parking lot when a bearded Lambert walks by and makes pointed eye contact with him, setting up for an implied rendezvous in the truck stop bathroom.

Lambert has been appearing on stage with Queen since 2011 after first performing with the band on the finale of “American Idol” in 2009. This summer, Lambert will accompany the group on its North American tour. As Queen + Adam Lambert, the group typically sells out its shows. According to data from Pollstar, the group grossed $127 million from 97 shows from 2014 to the present.

See the tour dates below: