Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves Top ACM Winners; Keith Urban Gets Entertainer of Year for First Time

Dan + Shay picked up trophies in three categories Sunday on the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast, while Kacey Musgraves prevailed in two in a ceremony broadcast on CBS from Las Vegas.

The entertainer of the year award, meanwhile, in something of an upset, went to Keith Urban, who had never before gotten that honor from the ACMs, although he has won a same-named trophy from the rival CMA Awards in the past.

Dan + Shay’s notoriety outside of country music grew when their performance of “Tequila” became the most Shazam-ed song at the Grammy Awards in February. That song won for single of the year and song of the year Sunday night, while the twosome also picked up the trophy for duo of the year. They came into the ACMs with the most nominations as well — after never before winning an ACM, or a CMA for that matter.

Musgraves won album of the year, for “Golden Hour,” as well as female vocalist of the year. She’s on an awards roll: “Golden Hour” won the CMA Award in that same category in November, and picked up the Grammys’ all-genre album of the year trophy in February. She had one previous ACM to her credit, having also won album of the year for her debut release, “Same Trailer, Different Park,” in 2014.

The singer dedicated her second award of the night to any women “being told that her perspective, her style, is too different to work. Stay at it — it’ll work out.”

Musgraves was in Las Vegas for the ACMS just two days after being honored at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York, where she shared her recollections about being told that her music wouldn’t work commercially at much greater length.

Although Musgraves would be considered the person of the year in country music by many, if not most, measures, she was not nominated for entertainer of the year — another installment in an ongoing controversy in the genre that did not go un-noted by show host Reba McEntire.

In her opening monologue, McEntire noted that it had snowed a few weeks ago in Las Vegas, and “it froze us women right out of entertainer of the year. But you know what, that didn’t bother Kacey Musgraves, because she’s too busy carrying all her Grammys around.”

Thomas Rhett won for male vocalist of the year. “I am going to give this to Dan + Shay so they can go home with four,” he quipped. Old Dominion picked up group of the year. Among those announced prior to the telecast were Ashley McBryde for new female vocalist, Luke Combs for new male vocalist and Lanco for new group.