AXS TV Acquires Series by AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)

Watch a clip from "A Life on the Road" of Sting revisiting The Police's punk rock roots in New York City.

By
Variety Staff

Brian Johnson and Sting
CREDIT: Courtesy Eagle Rock Entertainment/AXSTV

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson is bringing his rock-themed talk show to the U.S. “Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road,” which aired in the U.K. on Sky Arts, will premiere Sept. 15 on AXS TV, following new music series “Paul Shaffer Plus One,” hosted by the musician and television personality.

AXS acquired two seasons of “A Life On The Road” from Eagle Rock Entertainment, totaling 12 episodes in which Johnson talks shop with musician “friends and heroes.” Said Johnson in making the announcement: “Filming ‘On The Road’ was ridiculous fun, and with no professional journalists around, you can feel the trust.”

Kicking off the series is Sting, whom Johnson visits in New York. The two venture towards downtown Manhattan to the former location of punk club CBGB, where The Police played their first U.S. gig. Stunned by the gentrification of the area, Sting recalls CB’s being “kind of a spooky place… it was so full of history.” Watch a clip from the episode below.

Other artists to sit and chat with Johnson this season include Robert Plant (Sept. 22); The Who’s Roger Daltrey (Sept. 29);  Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott (Oct. 6); Metallica’s Lars Ulrich (Oct. 13); and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason(Oct. 20). Scheduled to appear in season two are Billy Joel (Oct. 27); Joe Walsh (Nov. 3); Dolly Parton (Nov. 10); Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler (Nov. 17); Paul Rodgers (Nov. 24); and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood (Dec. 1).

Said Lucia McCalmont, the network’s vice president of programming and scheduling: “AXS TV strives to provide our classic rock audience with the absolute best music programming on the market today, and we are proud to continue that strong tradition with the addition of ‘Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road.’ For the first time ever, North American audiences will be able to experience these unforgettable episodes in their entirety, as rock’s greatest artists guide viewers on a tour of the locations that helped shape their legacies, and share the stories of their incredible careers in their own words. True music connoisseurs won’t want to miss this incredible event.”

