×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Extended Cut of ‘Nightline’ Segment ’48 Hours With Kygo’ to Stream on Hulu

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kygo performs at Hangout Music Festival.Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA - 18 May 2019
CREDIT: EMG/Shutterstock

An extended version of “48 Hours with Kygo” will be available to stream on Hulu and ABC News Live beginning Oct. 4. A “Nightline” segment with the DJ originally premiered Wednesday night.

In the exclusive interview, “Nightline” shadowed the Norwegian artist-producer, whose real name as Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, for an entire weekend as he performed three shows in two countries.

In the time since he started posting remixes to SoundCloud, notably a version of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” Kygo has worked with several major artists including Rita Ora, Selena Gomez, Miguel, John Legend and, posthumously, Whitney Houston.

Houston, who was also signed to a Sony Music label, recorded a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” in 1990, but the song was never used for an album, Nearly 20 years later, a Kygo remix of the song released in July has launched it to dance hit status.

“I got sent the track and I was just like, ‘Wow this is…crazy,’” he told ABC News. “The chorus; it’s just so powerful. Whitney Houston is, like, one of the most legendary artists of all time. So, to me, it was just kind of unreal to get the opportunity.”

In addition to currently holding the record as the fastest artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, Kygo also recently created his own label Palm Tree Records. Done in partnership with Sony, the goal of the venture is to leave “something bigger than just Kygo behind,” said the DJ’s manager and business partner Myles Shear to ABC.

“I mean both of us, we’re just such music lovers and I feel like we’re both trying to find our way to do what we love, you know, and I think we made this perfect combination where it was like the ultimate dream team…and we’re doing what we love and that has formed into what we’ve become,” Shear said.

Outside of the interview’s debut on Hulu, “48 Hours with Kygo” will also be available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the ABC News site. View a clip from the interview below.

More Digital

  • Kygo performs at Hangout Music Festival.Hangout

    Extended Cut of 'Nightline' Segment '48 Hours With Kygo' to Stream on Hulu

    An extended version of “48 Hours with Kygo” will be available to stream on Hulu and ABC News Live beginning Oct. 4. A “Nightline” segment with the DJ originally premiered Wednesday night. In the exclusive interview, “Nightline” shadowed the Norwegian artist-producer, whose real name as Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, for an entire weekend as he performed three [...]

  • Vertical Networks

    Whistle Buys Elisabeth Murdoch's Snap-Backed Vertical Networks Studio

    Whistle, a digital sports and entertainment media company, reached a deal to acquire Vertical Networks, a content studio focused on Snapchat original shows founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap. The deal is the second acquisition for Whistle this year, following its purchase of L.A.-based studio New Form, under which that company’s investors — [...]

  • Overwatch League Grand Finals

    Overwatch League's Grand Finals Grows 16% in Average Viewers From Last Year

    UPDATED: Activision Blizzard released the viewership numbers on Overwatch League’s season capstone event, the 2019 Grand Finals, on Thursday, showing an increase on its inaugural season. The league uses average minute audience (AMA) in its measurements, which counts viewers by how many minutes they watch the broadcast. Using this AMA metric, the Overwatch Grand Finals [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Amazon, Disney Dispute Over Ad Sales May Delay Disney Plus on Fire TV (Report)

    Amazon and Disney are in a dispute over Fire TV ad sales that could delay the addition of Disney’s upcoming streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.  Spokespeople for Disney and Amazon declined to comment. At the core of the dispute is Amazon’s demand to sell a percentage of [...]

  • Colin Kroll Dead Vine Obit

    Cops Arrest Six in Connection With Drug-Overdose Death of HQ Trivia's Colin Kroll

    Six alleged members of a drug-delivery service in New York City were arrested and charged Tuesday with distributing heroin and cocaine. The defendants allegedly operated a service dubbed “Mike’s Candyshop,” which supplied the drugs that resulted in the death of Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the HQ Trivia app, in December 2018, according to authorities. [...]

  • Magazine Acquisition Tech Companies

    How Magazines Like New York Became M&A Targets for Tech Companies Like Vox Media

    The paper magazine has increasingly become a luxury good, as more publishers jettison titles into digital lifeboats. The internet’s years-long rising tide keeps pulling readers away from legacy print editions — and has spurred a new wave of dealmaking in the sector. Many of the buyers have been wealthy tech tycoons or digital-media firms facing their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad