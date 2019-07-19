A$AP Rocky to Remain in Swedish Jail for Another Week

Despite the diplomatic efforts of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the Trump Administration’s efforts to procure A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish jail have been as effective as the rest of its foreign policy: The rapper and two associates will be held for another week in pretrial detention to allow police to finish investigating a fight that took place June 30 in Stockholm, a prosecutor said Friday, according to the Associated Press and TMZ. The judge sided with prosecutors, stating that the rapper is a flight risk.

TMZ noted that the original press release sent by the court said the court planned to indict the rapper, but that wording was later revised. Rocky — whose birth name is Rakim Mayers — has been behind bars in the country since July 2 after being involved in an altercation with fans who had been following him and his entourage, according to reports and video footage; the fans have been charged with molestation and assault.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to Variety that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, both of whom met with the president in recent month, contacted President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner in an effort to help secure Rocky’s release. Kushner took the matter to the president, who encouraged him to get involved, as did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Kardashian tweeted thanks to the team on Thursday. “Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends,” she tweeted. “Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

Despite their efforts, Rocky has been in jail for more than two weeks without being charged.

A spokesperson for the State Department said earlier this week, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see A$AP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, claimed on social media that the rapper his being held in “inhumane conditions” at the Kronoberg Detention Center near Stockholm, under “24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions.” The governor of the facility denied those allegations.