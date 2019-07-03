A$AP Rocky Arrested Under Suspicion of Assault

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden late Tuesday night under suspicion of aggravated assault in the wake of an incident with fans that took place on Sunday, according to CBS News. A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman told the outlet that the rapper (real name: Rakim Myers) was arrested for suspected “gross assault,” but declined to provide further details; a statement from the prosecutor’s office said the investigation is in “an initial stage.”

Earlier in the week, Rocky posted videos on Instagram detailing the incident, which show him and some companions interacting with two young men. The rapper claimed on Instagram that one of the men hit his bodyguard with a pair of headphones. While the clips show little physical contact between the parties, Rocky and a companion repeatedly tell the men to stop following them.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he said on his Instagram account. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

A female, not seen in the video, can be heard telling the rapper that one of the other young men, “slapped my ass and my girlfriend’s ass.”

A separate video seems to show members of Rocky’s entourage punching one of the men, who falls to the ground.

A statement provided by the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday said only that the investigation was still in “an initial stage” and thus no information about any evidence would be given.

The rapper is in Stockholm to perform at the Smash music festival.