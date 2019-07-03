×

A$AP Rocky Arrested Under Suspicion of Assault

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Ball
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden late Tuesday night under suspicion of aggravated assault in the wake of an incident with fans that took place on Sunday, according to CBS News. A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman told the outlet that the rapper (real name: Rakim Myers) was arrested for suspected “gross assault,” but declined to provide further details; a statement from the prosecutor’s office said the investigation is in “an initial stage.”

Earlier in the week, Rocky posted videos on Instagram detailing the incident, which show him and some companions interacting with two young men. The rapper claimed on Instagram that one of the men hit his bodyguard with a pair of headphones. While the clips show little physical contact between the parties, Rocky and a companion repeatedly tell the men to stop following them.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he said on his Instagram account. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

A female, not seen in the video, can be heard telling the rapper that one of the other young men, “slapped my ass and my girlfriend’s ass.”

A separate video seems to show members of Rocky’s entourage punching one of the men, who falls to the ground.

A statement provided by the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday said only that the investigation was still in “an initial stage” and thus no information about any evidence would be given.

The rapper is in Stockholm to perform at the Smash music festival.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Music

  • Little Mix and Spice Girls Stars

    Little Mix, Spice Girls Stars Join Maisie Williams on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’

    The Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall will be guest judges on the upcoming U.K. version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for the BBC. The pop pair will join “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams who has already been announced as a guest judge. Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr [...]

  • shaun the sheep farmageddon

    Kylie Minogue, The Vaccines Team For ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' track

    Pop star Kylie Minogue and indie rockers The Vaccines have formed an unlikely pairing on an original track for Aardman and Studiocanal’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” Kylie and The Vaccines have both just appeared at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. Their new collaboration, “Lazy,” was announced Wednesday, along with a fresh trailer [...]

  • Sid Ramin

    Sid Ramin, Oscar-Winning Composer-Arranger, Dies at 100

    Composer-arranger Sid Ramin, a longtime associate of Leonard Bernstein who won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy for his work in film, TV and theater, died of natural causes Monday (July 1) at his home in New York City. He was 100. Ramin won a 1961 Academy Award for adapting the music of “West [...]

  • Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn't Approve

    Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn't Approve 'Euphoria' Sex Scene With Harry Styles

    Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he never approved the animated sex scene between him and fellow One Direction star Harry Styles portrayed in “Euphoria.” In the HBO drama’s most recent episode, which aired last Sunday, the character Kat Hernandez writes a fan-fiction about the boyband members, titled “Larry Stylinson,” which [...]

  • Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

    Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

    Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, today announced the release of interactive credit pages, an enhanced feature that expands on the service’s  credit feature. According to the announcement, Tidal members can dive deep into the credits on most releases, ranging from unheralded background singers and lyricists to producers and mixing engineers. The credits are [...]

  • Troy Carter’s Q&A Pacts With Warner

    Troy Carter’s Q&A Pacts With Warner Music

    Q&A, the music and tech company launched in April by former Lady Gaga manager and Spotify executive Troy Carter and his longtime associate J Erving, officially announced today that it has struck a partnership with Warner Music. The announcement follows a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in May; the news was first reported by Music [...]

  • Ty Stiklorius, Adina Friedman, Michele Harrison

    How Management Firm Friends At Work Is Thriving Under Female Leadership

    Friends At Work, the management firm founded by Ty Stiklorius in 2015, has in less than four years become a major powerhouse in entertainment, extending its reach beyond music to television, film and all manner of visual content. Its client roster includes John Legend, whom Stiklorius has represented for more than a decade, Lindsey Stirling, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad