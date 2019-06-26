‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack Surpasses Global Sales of 6 Million

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s onscreen chemistry continues to be felt on the official soundtrack to “A Star is Born,” which just surpassed 6 million albums sold globally and has been certified double platinum in the U.S.

Released by Interscope Records in 2018, the album debuted atop the charts and remains the highest-selling album of 2019 to date.

The score to the film, which tells the tumultuous love story between Gaga’s Ally and Cooper’s Jackson as they pursue a musical career in the spotlight, was met with critical acclaim since its release. The soundtrack’s lead single “Shallow,” written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, earned a 2019 Academy Award for Original Song, two Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media, and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Four other songs also made it onto Billboard’s Hot 100, including “I’ll Never Love Again,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” “Is That Alright?” and “Maybe It’s Time.”

“A Star Is Born” was produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor. Ravi Mehta, Basil Iwanyk, Niija Kuykendall, Sue Kroll, Michael Rapino and Heather Parry served as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters. The movie was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.