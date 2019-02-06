6lack, LVRN, Interscope Celebrate Grammy Nomination at Chateau Marmont

Variety and Louis XIII teamed up with LVRN and Interscope Records to honor rapper and Grammy nominee 6lack at an invite-only dinner on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

6lack is up for rap/sung performance for “Pretty Little Fears,” featuring J. Cole, off his album “East Atlanta Love Letter.” It’s his third nomination in a span of just two years.

“I’m just glad people can connect and relate, and appreciate something that I put time into,” 6lack told Variety. “Your friends congratulating you is one thing, but when people you don’t know or people you didn’t grow up with congratulate you, it’s another addition. It’s another plus.”

Among the friends and family in attendance at the private dinner, held in the presidential penthouse suite at the Chateau Marmont, were LVRN’s Tunde Balogun, Interscope’s Joie Manda, WME’s Ben Totis, award-winning mixer Manny Marroquin, Artist Publishing Group’s Angie Pagano, and Young Forever founder Chris Anokute. The dinner was followed by a toast with a 100-year-old sampling of Louis XIII cognac.

“It has to be a big deal because I left my daughter at home for a second,” 6lack cracked (his daughter Syx Rose, who turns two on Feb. 19, is featured on the album cover of “East Atlanta Love Letter”). “I’ve been with her all day. It’s like icing on the cake, on top of just having a great year, putting out an album that I love, and now we get to celebrate.”

Asked if she’s aware of her dad’s caliber in the rap game, 6lack added, “I think she knows. When I play her my songs, she chills out, listens, bops her head. Her favorite song is a song I didn’t release. It’s named after her. Whenever she’s running around too much, I’ll play her the song and she’ll stop, freeze, sit down.”

The Grammys air Sunday on CBS, live from the Staples Center, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.