NYPD Officer Under Investigation for Allegedly Telling Police to Shoot 50 Cent ‘on Sight’

50 Cent Power
CREDIT: Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

A New York City precinct commander is under investigation for allegedly telling officers to shoot rapper 50 Cent on sight, a police rep confirmed to Variety on Sunday. “The matter is under internal review,” an NYPD rep said, declining to answer further questions.

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez is accused of telling officers during a June 7 roll call last summer to “shoot [50 Cent] on sight” if they saw him at a boxing match in the Bronx that the rapper was expected to attend, according to New York’s Daily News. “The inspector just said that at roll call,” a source told the paper. “I’m like WTF.”

The rapper and star of the Starz TV series “Power” — legal name: Curtis Jackson — said on social media that he did not know about the threat until he read the headlines Sunday morning.

“This is how I wake up this morning,” he wrote. “This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. I take this threat very seriously and I’m consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward.”

A rep for 50 Cent told the News, “Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward. He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”

Gonzalez, who has been with the NYPD for nearly 30 years and remains on active duty, the paper reported, tried to pass off the order as a joke. But the matter was reported to police headquarters, which began an investigation, as the rapper and Gonzales had exchanged words before. In May, Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint against 50 Cent, claiming the rapper had threatened him on Instagram, according to the News. 50 commented on a lawsuit that accused Gonzalez of shaking down the owner of a Brooklyn club when he wrote “Get the strap,” using slang for gun. In the complaint, Gonzalez said several of the rapper’s followers responded with their own threats, which left him “in fear of his safety.” 50 Cent took down the Instagram post and no charges were filed.

 

 

