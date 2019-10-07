×

50 Cent to Produce Docuseries on Legal Dramas of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg, Himself

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

The story of Tekashi 6ix9ine is a bizarre one: the Brooklyn rapper allegedly affiliated himself with a gang for street credibility, and then found himself extorted and kidnapped by them, is now in prison for his involvement with their crimes, and cooperated with police to convict them.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson thinks it will make for great TV, and so will the legal dramas of other celebrities, including himself: the rapper-actor-entrepreneur has inked a deal for a scripted docuseries on such subjects called “A Moment in Time” that will be produced by him through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, a rep confirms to Variety — adding that there will be episodes on “many more” celebrities as well. The news was first reported by TMZ.

The series, which will feature six to eight hour-long episodes, will premiere in early 2020 and also feature episodes on Snoop Dogg, who underwent a murder trial at the peak of his fame in the 1990s; producer Scott Storch, who made millions as a hit producer for 50, Beyonce, Fat Joe, Christina Aguilera and others and lost it all in a spiral of drug abuse; and 50 himself, who tangled with former music executive Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond in 2007 that resulted in the murder of 50 associate  Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher, and for which Rosemond is serving two life sentences (for ordering Fletcher’s death and his role in a drug-trafficking operation).

An episode on former NBA player Rafer Alston, who was charged with assault and public intoxication after a pair of public incidents, is also in the works.

