×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Signs 2CELLOS

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
2CELLOS
CREDIT: Roger Rich

2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, has signed with CAA for representation worldwide. Widely known in Asia and Europe, their repertoire includes classical music, film music pop and rock. In the U.S., they have appeared on “Glee,” where they performed Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” “The Bachelor” and the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Signed to Sony Masterworks, 2CELLOS boast a co-sign from Elton John, with whom they toured performing at such venues as Madison Square Garden and the Paris Olympia. Other high profile gigs include the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the 2013 Emmy Awards.

More recently, their “Game of Thrones” medley with the London Symphony Orchestra racked up more than 33 million views on YouTube.

Other popular covers by 2CELLOS include AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” Coldplay’s “Clocks” (featuring Lang Lang), Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole” and “The Book of Love” by cult indie group The Magnetic Fields.

2CELLOS was previously represented by ICM.  They are managed by Rocket Music Management and attorney Will Ashurst.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More Music

  • 2CELLOS

    CAA Signs 2CELLOS

    2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, has signed with CAA for representation worldwide. Widely known in Asia and Europe, their repertoire includes classical music, film music pop and rock. In the U.S., they have appeared on “Glee,” where they performed Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” “The Bachelor” and the 2013 Emmy [...]

  • Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Drop Pop Confection 'I Don't Care' (Listen)

    Ed Sheeran is back with his first new song in over two years. “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber was produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and longtime collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. In the tradition of the rhythmic pop that has become a [...]

  • Zayn Malik at 60th Annual Grammy

    'A Whole New World' Video Has Zayn and Zhavia Ward Yearning to Fly (Watch)

    Take a look, if you will, at the brand new video Zayn and a female duet partner star in for the theme from “Five Hundred Fifty Shades Darker” … sorry, Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin.” The kind of woozy arrangement they’ve come up with for the classic “A Whole New World” sounds like it’d be [...]

  • Marcie Allen and Cara LewisBillboard's 13th

    Hip-Hop Agent Cara Lewis Accused of Bullying, Improper Conduct in Contentious Suit

    Marcie Allen, who heads up the music marketing and branding agency MAC Presents, is suing hip-hop agent Cara Lewis and her company Cara Lewis Group (CLG). In a filing obtained by Variety, Allen accuses Lewis of “bullying, threats, false assertions and improper conduct … out of greed and a clear lack of gratitude for [Allen’s] [...]

  • Nashville

    Female Nashville Execs Speak out at ‘Women Who Rock’ Music Biz Event 

    It was only fitting that Heather McBee managed to tie a song by a classic country artist into the theme of the fourth annual “WHO KNEW Women Who Rock” event. McBee, formerly of Sony Music and now vice president of operations at Nashville Entrepreneur Center, served as emcee of the fourth annual event, which featured [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Immersive Concert Tour to Resume This Fall

    “Game of Thrones” fans who are dreading the end of their beloved HBO series will get one final chance to celebrate their favorite fantasy when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” kicks off a 20-city amphitheater tour Sept. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y. Ramin Djawadi’s Emmy-winning score will be played by symphony orchestras in New [...]

  • Google Assistant Is Coming to Sonos

    Sonos to Launch Google Assistant Support Next Week, Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

    Sonos finally is bringing the Google Assistant to its smart speakers: The company announced as part of its earnings report Thursday that Assistant support will be rolling out next week. “Through a software upgrade, Sonos One and Beam will support the Google Assistant in the U.S., with more markets to come over the next few [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad