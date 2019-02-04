×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

21 Savage Was Arrested ‘Based on Incorrect Information,’ Is Being Denied Bail, Attorney Claims

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

21 Savage is being denied a release on bail in the wake of his arrest yesterday by ICE officials, according to a statement from his attorney, who also say that he was arrested “based upon incorrect information about prior criminal charges.” The attorney, Charles H. Kuck, also claims that the rapper (legal name: She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) has never hidden his immigration status from the U.S. government, that he has a pending U-Visa application (as the victim of an unspecified crime) and that the Department of Homeland Security has known his address since he filed for the that visa in 2017.

Officials for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

ICE claims that Savage is a British citizen whose U.S. visa expired in 2006; since his rise to fame in 2015 he has claimed to be from Atlanta, and most fans were surprised to learn that he is British. Complicating his immigration status is the fact that he was reportedly convicted of felony drug charges in 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia, although his attorney disputes that claim.

Related

“ICE detained She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the well-known Atlanta based recording artist and songwriter also known as ‘21 Savage,’” the statement reads. “Based upon incorrect information about prior criminal charges and now refusing to release him on bond of any amount, despite the fact that he has a pending U-Visa application (as the victim of crime) with USCIS, and that he has relief from removal available to him. Mr. Abraham-Joseph has never hid his immigration status from the US government. The Department of Homeland Security has known his address and his history since his filing for the U Visa in 2017, yet they took no action against him until this past weekend. ICE can only continue to detain individuals who are a threat the community or a flight risk to not show up at their hearings. Obviously, our client is not a flight risk, as he is widely recognizable, and a prominent member of the music industry. Likewise, Mr. Abraham-Joseph is clearly not a danger to the community, and in fact, his contributions to local communities and schools that he grew up in are examples of the type of immigrant we want in America.

“ICE has not charged Mr. Abraham-Joseph with any crime,” the statement continues. “As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own. This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States. He rose above the difficult circumstances of his youth to achieve success and make contributions to our society that rival any of those by a natural born citizen. Mr. Abraham-Joseph has US citizen children that he supports and is eligible for relief from deportation. We and he will fight for his release, for his family, and his right to remain in our country. No one would expect less from him.”

On Sunday, ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox said, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ’21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta. Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.”

A coalition to stop 21 Savage’s deportation has been created by several civil and immigration rights organizations, and petitions have been circulated as well.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Music

  • Demi Lovato 21 Savage

    Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After 21 Savage Backlash

    Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter Sunday following backlash over a tweet she shared about rapper 21 Savage. During the Super Bowl, Lovato tweeted, “So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl,” which resulted in a number of tweets criticizing the singer for being insensitive to the rapper’s detainment. 21 [...]

  • Mark Hoppus and Pete WentzFuse's 'A

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on His Wild Kids TV Cartoon That You Never Got to See

    Imagine a music-filled kids’ cartoon about saving the ocean, with characters voiced and sung by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams. Nearly ten years ago, it almost happened. Hoppus recently guested on KROQ’s “Kevin and Bean Show,” where he and “Kevin & Bean” co-host Jensen Karp revealed that [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Super Bowl Synchs Hold Steady for Music Publishers Despite Ratings Dip

    Despite a tepid halftime performance and a 10-year low in ratings, Sunday night’s Super Bowl telecast was still a healthy one for top music publishers and record labels, many of whom saw overall volume and revenue on par with 2018’s record year of activity. Among publishers, Sony/ATV secured seven synch licenses in national brand commercials, followed [...]

  • Cardi BWarner Music Pre-Grammy Party, Inside,

    Grammys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    Let the music play, indeed. The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Feb. 10. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Grammys 2019… Related Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After [...]

  • Ariana Grande Taylor Swift

    Will Ariana Grande Top Taylor Swift for Best Pop Vocal Grammy?

    While Album of the Year is the most prestigious Grammy award and also the most confusing (witness Herbie Hancock’s “The Joni Letters” defeating Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” in 2008), Best Pop Vocal Album, in comparison, tends to be mainstream and populist. In other words, it’s the category where Grammy voters seem to be more [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad