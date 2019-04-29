×
MTV VMAs Heading to New Jersey for the First Time

The 2019 MTV VMAS are making their way to the Garden State.

The annual awards show will take place for the first time at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26. 

MTV made the announcement during the Twitter 2019 NewFronts presentation on Monday. They also unveiled the new MTV VMA Stan Cam, which will give fans on Twitter the power to choose which moments they want to watch, whether it’s following a celebrity backstage or listening to a musical performance.

The host and nominees will be announced at a later date.

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer said in a statement. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

Last year’s awards took place at Radio City Music Hall with Cardi B and Childish Gambino both taking home three awards. The “I Like It” singer also opened the show and led the pack with 12 nominations. Jennifer Lopez became the first Latin artist to win the Michael Jackson Vanguard award, and Camila Cabello earned the Artist of the Year and Video of the Year trophies.

The VMAs have also taken place in Los Angeles at The Forum, Staples Center and Nokia Theatre as well as venues at the American Airlines Arena in Miami and Brooklyn’s Barclays Theater.

MTV went hostless last year, but previous hosts have included Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kevin Hart, Russell Brand, Jack Black and Sean “Diddy” Combs. The first show, in 1984, was co-hosted by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd.

