Cardi B, Drake Dominate 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

iHeartMedia and FOX have announced the nominees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Cardi B and Drake lead the way with 13 and eight nominations, respectively.
Now in its sixth year and partnered with FOX, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most popular songs and artists from 2018 played on the iHeartRadio stations and app.
Cardi B received the most nominations thanks to her breakout year, debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and multiple collaborations. 2018’s most streamed song, “God’s Plan” by Drake, picked up five nominations and competes in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year race with Drake’s other singles “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What.”
Other artists who received multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Maroon 5.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Song of the Year:
“Better Now” – Post Malone
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
5 Seconds Of Summer
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration:
“Finesse (Remix)” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“I Like It” – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Pop Artist:
Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello
MAX
NF
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Africa” – Weezer
“Broken” – lovelytheband
“Happier” – Marshmello featuring Bastille
“High Hopes” – Panic! At the Disco
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
AJR
Badflower
Billie Eilish
lovelytheband
Two Feet
Rock Song of the Year:
“Are You Ready” – Disturbed
“Bulletproof” – Godsmack
“Devil” – Shinedown
“Safari Song” – Greta Van Fleet
“Zombie” – Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year:
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Country Song of the Year:
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
“Rich” – Maren Morris
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Carly Pearce
Dylan Scott
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
Dance Song of the Year:
“Friends” – Marshmello and Anne-Marie
“Happier” – Marshmello featuring Bastille
“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
“Remind Me To Forget” – Kygo featuring Miguel
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“I Like It” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Nice For What” – Drake
“Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BlocBoy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
R&B Song of the Year:
“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai
“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Medicine” – Queen Naija
“Sky Walker” – Miguel featuring Travis Scott
“When We” – Tank
R&B Artist of the Year:
Daniel Caesar
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
Best New R&B Artist:
Brent Faiyaz
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Queen Naija
TK Kravitz
Latin Song of the Year:
“Clandestino” – Shakira featuring Maluma
“Dura” – Daddy Yankee
“Échame La Culpa” – Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
“Me Niego” – Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin
“X” – Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
Lele Pons
Manuel Turizo
Mau y Ricky
Nio Garcia
Raymix
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Entre Beso y Beso” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
“Me Dejé Llevar” – Christian Nodal
“Mejor Me Alejo” – Banda MS
“Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú” – Calibre 50
“Mitad Y Mitad” – Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Carnaval
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Producer of the Year:
David Garcia
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Marshmello
Noah “40” Shebib
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“Consequences” – Camila Cabello
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Without Me” – Halsey
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“A Million Dreams” – P!nk and Willow Sage Hart
“Africa” – Weezer
“Crying in the Club” – Niall Horan
“Fast Car” – Khalid
“In My Blood” – Charlie Puth
“Lucid Dreams” – Halsey
“Me, Myself & I” – Zayn
“Natural Woman” – Ariana Grande
“Rewrite the Stars” – Anne-Marie and James Arthur
“You’re Still The One” – Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
“Under Pressure” – Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
“Your Song” – Lady Gaga
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Delicate” – Taylor Swift
“Dura” – Daddy Yankee
“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Freaky Friday” – Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“I Like It” – Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa
“Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Agnez Mo
Bhad Bhabie
Dylan Minnette
Joji
Lele Pons
Loren Gray
Mason Ramsey
Queen Naija
Tana Mongeau
Trixie Mattel
Cutest Musician’s Pet: *Socially Voted Category
Asia – Lady Gaga
Edgar – Brett Eldredge
Goodwin – Sabrina Carpenter
Gracie – Lauren Jauregui
Hatchi – Perrie Edwards
Mooshu – Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers
Piggy Smallz – Ariana Grande
Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category
Ally Brooke
Dinah Jane
Lauren Jauregui
Normani
Tiffany Young
Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
“Here Comes The Change” – Kesha
“I’ll Never Love Again” – Lady Gaga
“One Day” – Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“Youth” – Shawn Mendes and Khalid
Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)
Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)
Rahul B (Camila Cabello)
Ravie B (Beyoncé)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)