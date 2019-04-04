You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B Tops 2019 Billboard Awards with 21 Nominations

Cardi B
After winning Top Female Rap Artist last year, Cardi B leads the pack of nominations at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with 21 nods.

After the release of her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” a year ago, Cardi B’s nominations include Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Selling Song and Top Rap Album. She’s credited for three multi-nominated songs, “I Like It,” “Girls Like You” and “Taki Taki.” Drake and Post Malone tie for second-most nominations with 17, Travis Scott follows with 12, the late controversial rapper XXXTentacion nabbed 10 and Ariana Grande took nine.

Kelly Clarkson will host the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Read the complete list of nominations below:

Top Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top New Artist:
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone

Top Social Artist:
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2

Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album:
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Travis Scott “Astroworld”
XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Greatest Showman”

Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
Khalid “American Teen”
The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTentacion “17”

Top Rap Album:
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Travis Scott “Astroworld”
XXXTentacion “?”

Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons “Origins”
Mumford & Sons “Delta”
Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”
twenty one pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
J Balvin “Vibras”
Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna “Aura”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
David Guetta “7”
Kygo “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

Top Christian Album:
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”
for KING & COUNTRY “Burn The Ships”
Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”
Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

Top Hot 100 Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Halsey “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song:
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai “Trip”
Khalid “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”

Top Country Song:
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay “Speechless”
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song:
Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons “Natural”
Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
lovelytheband “broken”
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
Daddy Yankee “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Christian Song:
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “You Say”
For King & Country “joy.”
Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:
Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

