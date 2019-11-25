American Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

×
American Music Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

By
Variety Staff

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

The American Music Awards are taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., with Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande leading the nominees with six nods each.

The lead-up to the AMAs was marred with controversy when Taylor Swift claimed on social media that her former record label Big Machine was preventing her from performing her older hits at the show. Fortunately, an agreement has since been reached that will allow Swift to perform tracks whose masters are retained by Big Machine.

Swift is the current record holder for most wins in the artist of the year category with four wins. She could go on to surpass Michael Jackson’s record for most AMA wins of all time, 24, should she win in two of the five categories in which she’s nominated.

Other performers include Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.

See the full list below as it’s update live.

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me” (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

