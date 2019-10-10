‘Queen & Slim’ Soundtrack Features Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, More

The soundtrack to the highly anticipated film “Queen & Slim” will be released by Motown on Nov. 15, it was announced today. The 17-song collection features new tracks from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack X Mereba, Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG and Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd. Classic songs by Roy Ayers, Bilal and Mike Jones can also be heard.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for an Academy award for his role in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” and Jodie Turner-Smith (“The Neon Demon”), “Queen & Slim” is a modern re-telling of Bonnie & Clyde that confronts race relations and police brutality in America. Melina Matsoukas (“Master of None,” “Insecure”) makes her feature directorial debut with the film. Lena Waithe, the first black woman to win the Emmy award for outstanding writing for a comedy series, is credited as a writer alongside James Frey, of “A Million Little Pieces” fame.

“I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul, to modern bounce, hip hop and R&B – much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 90s,” said Matsoukas. “We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music. I am honored to have worked beside Ethiopia [Habtermariam, Motown president] and cannot wait for audiences to hear what each artist has created.”

Dev Hynes, best known by his stage name of Blood Orange, composed the score for “Queen & Slim.”

A video for the song “Collide” by Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG” was released today. Watch it below.

Along with Habtemariam, Waithe and Matsoukas served as executive producers for the soundtrack.

Habtemariam thanked Waithe and Matsoukas for creating the dynamic film and allowing Motown to be their partner. “We are honored and grateful to work alongside you all. This soundtrack serves as an additional piece of storytelling from an array of Black artists throughout time. A reminder that our talent and gifts are limitless and non-linear,” she said.

“Queen & Slim” opens the American Film Institute fest on Nov. 14, and hits theaters on Nov. 27.