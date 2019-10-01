×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Nas X Returns to the Studio Where He Made ‘Old Town Road’ (Watch)

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Eric Lagg / Courtesy of Sony Music

As part of his interview with Gayle King for an episode of “CBS This Morning” that aired this morning, Lil Nas X returned to the studio where he recorded his global smash single “Old Town Road.”   

The 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took Gayle King to the Atlanta studio where he paid $50 to record “Old Town Road.” Additionally, Lil Nas X returned to his former high school for a surprise performance. 

Student reactions to the visit ranged from cheers to cries. 

“I definitely felt like some kind of hero,” Lil Nas X said about his return to the school where he was still a student only two years ago. 

Also in the interview, Lil Nas X opened up about the challenges he faced with his decision to come out as a gay man after he’d become famous (Variety published a story on that segment yesterday). 

Released in Feb. 2019, “Old Town Road” originally began as a internet meme on the video sharing app TikTok. From internet popularity, the hit reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and remained there for 19 weeks. “Old Town Road” went on to beat the record set by Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” for most weeks at No. 1. 

 

More Music

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs For Screens: Inside Producer Ariel Rechtshaid’s Commercial Sync Business

    Ariel Rechtshaid is best known in tastemaking music circles as a go-to writer/producer for Adele, Usher, Haim, Charli XCX and Vampire Weekend, whose 2013 album “Modern Vampires of the City” helped net him a 2014 Grammy nod for producer of the year (he also executive produced this year’s No. 1 follow-up, “Father Of The Bride”). In [...]

  • YouTube Sets 'The Gift: The Journey

    YouTube Sets 'The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash' Documentary Premiere Date

    The Man in Black is coming to YouTube this fall. YouTube will premiere “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” from director Thom Zimny, on Nov. 11, exclusively streaming the 90-minute documentary for free worldwide. The documentary, for which YouTube acquired streaming rights after its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, features newly [...]

  • Busbee. Songwriter and producer busbee at

    Busbee, In His Own Words: The Late Producer on Why He Fell in Love With Nashville

    In Nashville, Busbee was considered one of the good guys. That may go without saying for a lot of writer-producers in a town where being a bad guy isn’t really allowed, but there was a special affection for the personability, diversity and sensitivity that Busbee brought to both the records he worked on and the [...]

  • Prince dead

    Prince Estate Names New Executive Director, Development Partners for Paisley Park

    The Prince Estate, which assumed management of the artist’s Paisley Park production complex effective today, has announced new developments in the company’s organizational structure and operations. Alan Seiffert is Paisley Park’s new Executive Director, effective today, the estate has also engaged two entertainment-development companies, MR-ProFun and Mycotoo, to enhance the overall experience for guests touring [...]

  • A Day To Remember - Jeremy

    Concord Acquires Victory Records and Publishing Company

    Concord announced that it has acquired independent rock, metal, emo and hardcore punk music company Victory Records and Another Victory Publishing from Chicago-based founder and CEO Tony Brummel. The acquisition includes approximately 4,500 master recordings and 3,500 compositions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Billboard estimated it to be in the $30 million [...]

  • Pandora logo

    Pandora Revamps Mobile App With New Discovery Section, Customizable Stations

    Pandora is unveiling a major refresh to its mobile app that puts a bigger emphasis on discovery, while also giving users an easy way to fine-tune their favorite stations. The new app is launching for both iOS and Android devices, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. The revamp of [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Beau Benton to

    Republic Records Promotes Beau Benton to Senior VP of Media

    Republic Records has promoted Beau Benton to Senior Vice President of Media, it was announced today by EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza. In this new position, Benton will continue to spearhead campaigns for artists such as Florence + The Machine, James Blake, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, and The Weeknd in addition to rising artists including Chelsea Cutler, Evie Irie, Jeremy Zucker, Lil Tecca and Yung Gravy. He will also continue to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad