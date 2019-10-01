Lil Nas X Returns to the Studio Where He Made ‘Old Town Road’ (Watch)

As part of his interview with Gayle King for an episode of “CBS This Morning” that aired this morning, Lil Nas X returned to the studio where he recorded his global smash single “Old Town Road.”

The 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took Gayle King to the Atlanta studio where he paid $50 to record “Old Town Road.” Additionally, Lil Nas X returned to his former high school for a surprise performance.

Student reactions to the visit ranged from cheers to cries.

“I definitely felt like some kind of hero,” Lil Nas X said about his return to the school where he was still a student only two years ago.

Also in the interview, Lil Nas X opened up about the challenges he faced with his decision to come out as a gay man after he’d become famous (Variety published a story on that segment yesterday).

Released in Feb. 2019, “Old Town Road” originally began as a internet meme on the video sharing app TikTok. From internet popularity, the hit reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and remained there for 19 weeks. “Old Town Road” went on to beat the record set by Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” for most weeks at No. 1.