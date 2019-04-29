Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles to Sing National Anthem at Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs Racetrack today announced that Grammy-winning Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles will sing the National Anthem at the 145th Kentucky Derby, presented by Woodford Reserve, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Nettles, who attended Variety‘s Power of Women event in New York earlier this month, will also be a guest of the world-famous Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.

Nettle’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be broadcast live on NBC shortly after 5 p.m. ET, immediately prior to the race, and take place in front of approximately 160,000 fans attending the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

“Jennifer Nettles is a country music and vocal powerhouse,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We are excited and honored for her to perform our national anthem for the millions of viewers and fans around the world who tune in on Derby day.”

Nettles is the eleventh artist to perform the national anthem since Churchill Downs began the tradition in 2009. Notable artists and vocalists who have performed the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby include Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick, Jr. (2017), Lady Antebellum (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Mary J. Blige (2012), Jordin Sparks (2011), Rascal Flatts (2010) and Lee Ann Rimes (2009).

Nettles has won a Grammy Award, Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award and Country Music Association (CMA) Award for penning the hit single “Stay.” As a solo artist, she released the critically acclaimed albums “Playing With Fire” and “To Celebrate Christmas” on Big Machine Records. With Sugarland, she has earned eight No. 1 singles and received Grammy, American Music, ACM, CMA and CMT awards.