Danny Boyle Boards Alan McGee Biopic ‘Creation Stories’

Danny Boyle has come on board rock music biopic “Creation Stories,” about music mogul Alan McGee, as exec producer. Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng have joined the cast of the film, which is being sold by Metro International.

Irvine Welsh, who wrote the novel that was adapted as Boyle’s movie “Trainspotting,” and Dean Cavanagh wrote the screenplay, based on McGee’s autobiography, “The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label.” Ewen Bremner, who was Spud in “Trainspotting,” plays McGee.

The pic tells the story of the Scottish-born McGee and his record label, Creation, which was one of the most successful and influential imprints of the 1980s and ’90s, launching bands such as Oasis, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and The Jesus & Mary Chain. McGee was a charismatic and hard-partying figure on the music scene of the era, with a brash attitude reminiscent of Sex Pistols svengali Malcolm McLaren. However, his business acumen did not match his musical or PR savvy — McGee was even enlisted by Britain’s Labour Party in 1997 to spearhead a youth-oriented media campaign — and the label began to lose steam in toward the end of the decade and was shut down in 1999. McGee has revived it and launched other labels in the years since, although not with a similar level of success.

Nick Moran, who appeared as an actor in “Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and directed “Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek” and “The Kid,” helms. The film, which shoots in late May in London, is being produced by casting director Dan Hubbard.

“It’s a story of relentless ambition, mental torment, drugs, bankruptcy, unfathomable wealth, courting politicians and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture,” according to the film’s production company, Burning Wheel Productions.