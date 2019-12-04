×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How YG, Tyga and Mustard Came Up With the Irresistible Hook to ‘Go Loko’

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
YG Hitmakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of YG

From mega-smash “Big Bank” featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj to TikTok favorite “Go Loko” with Tyga and Jon Z, 2019 belonged to YG who, in his team-up with producer and fellow West Coaster Mustard, was the soundtrack of the streets. And a multicultural one at that: “Go Loko” features Spanish guitar (played by Mustard disciple GYLTTRYP) and an irresistible invitation to “slide, slide, slide,” the combination of which easily earns it the honor of Variety’s Hitmakers Hook of the Year. 

To hear YG tell it, it all started with Mustard’s golden ear. “We were in the studio chilling and Mustard played that beat for us, like, ‘Bro, I think this is a hit!’,” YG recalls. “Tyga’s, like, ‘huh?’ We were trying to figure out what Mustard heard because we weren’t hearing it. Tyga and I thought Mustard was tripping — like something’s wrong with him. We couldn’t figure out how to make a song to that beat.”

YG arrived in the studio that day aiming for his usual approach: “To party and get ratchet, our regular sound,” he says. “Mustard comes with this next level s–t. ‘Look bro, this what y’all should do.’ Man, he hit us all the way left. I took the record, Tyga took the record, but we weren’t figuring nothing out. Next week, Tyga got the hook laid and I’m, like, ‘Oh s–t!’ Tyga’s like “Yeah man it’s cool, but I don’t know.’ I said: ‘No, this is what Mustard’s talking about.’ We started playing with it.”

After YG and Tyga added their verses, they brainstormed on who to add to the song that could potentially expand its reach into different markets. As YG explains: “We were going to get a Mexican/Spanish artist from the States, but nah. We want the record to be an international song as soon as it comes out.” It was thanks to Polo Molina, who recommended Jon Z, that the record reached the finish line. 

On his initial reaction to Jon Z’s verse, YG states, “I didn’t know what he’s saying all the way, but it sounds good. I asked my homegirl who speaks Spanish what he’s saying, she’s like ‘He’s talking s–t! He’s talking nasty.’ But I knew from the flow pattern that it had potential to be fire.”

Mustard often jokes that YG is a black Mexican. Indeed, the rapper whose real name is Keenon Jackson does look admiringly at the Latino community. “The whole Spanish/Latino s–t is big as f–k right now,” he says. “We come from California, we know about their people. We grew up with them; we were raised next door and went to the same schools, so we know a lot about their culture.” Ultimately, adds YG, authenticity came as a result of geographic proximity. “Where we from had a lot to do with it, the connection with the Latino community and the people.”

The song’s metrics are massive, boasting over 107 million views on YouTube more than 245 million on-demand streams, and it’s helped boost overall consumption of the rapper’s latest album “4Real 4Real,” where he intros with the verse: ““Talkin’ ’bout the West Coast, I’m the face of it.”

More Music

  • AEG Presents Promotes Debra Rathwell to

    AEG Presents Promotes Debra Rathwell to Executive VP of Global Touring and Talent

    AEG Presents announced today that Debra Rathwell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Touring and Talent.  The appointment was made by Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent for AEG Presents. She will continue to be based in New York. “Debra continues to bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and deep relationships [...]

  • YG Hitmakers

    How YG, Tyga and Mustard Came Up With the Irresistible Hook to 'Go Loko'

    From mega-smash “Big Bank” featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj to TikTok favorite “Go Loko” with Tyga and Jon Z, 2019 belonged to YG who, in his team-up with producer and fellow West Coaster Mustard, was the soundtrack of the streets. And a multicultural one at that: “Go Loko” features Spanish guitar (played [...]

  • Ellie Goulding Hitmakers

    A Decade of Ellie Goulding: From 'Lights' to 'Close to Me,' How She’s Stayed on Top

    “Anything Could Happen” was the title of Ellie Goulding’s seventh single, released in 2012, but those three words could double as a mantra for the British singer-songwriter’s entire career. In fact, Goulding was back in her hometown of Hereford, England, the previous year, and she had just finished writing that song (the first single from [...]

  • Megan Thee Stallion Hitmakers

    'Hot Girl Summer' Star Megan Thee Stallion Is 2019's Buzziest Breakthrough Artist

    Megan Thee Stallion needs a moment. “I’m going from coast to coast, and it’s cold some places and hot some places,” she says after letting loose a wracking cough. “It’s really messing with me.” She’s calling from Indianapolis but soon will head to her hometown of Houston to perform at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. “We’re [...]

  • Pete Townshend The Who

    The Who's Pete Townshend Regrets Not Mourning After Cincinnati Concert Stampede

    Pete Townshend, guitarist and main songwriter of The Who, revealed he’s always regretted not staying to mourn after a stampede at one of the band’s concerts. The stampede, which left 11 people dead and 23 injured in Cincinnati, occurred 40 years ago at the Riverfront Coliseum on Dec. 3, 1979. Instead of staying around, the [...]

  • BTS Hitmakers

    Why 2019 Was BTS' Biggest Year Yet

    Oh my my my! From the giant stages of a sold-out stadium tour — including two nights at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium — to the intimacy of a “Saturday Night Live” performance, BTS was everywhere in 2019. Consistently reaching the top of the U.S. charts singing in their native Korean, band members RM, Jin, Suga, [...]

  • Elliot Grainge Hitmakers

    Elliot Grainge, Son of Music Industry Titan Lucian Grainge, Is Forging His Own Path

    Label heads are not an uncommon sight at West Hollywood’s Soho House, but judging by the surreptitious security guard who trails us discreetly as we walk to the private club’s roof garden restaurant, one begins to comprehend that 10K Projects founder-CEO Elliot Grainge isn’t your ordinary executive. 10K’s new suite of offices at the fabled [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad