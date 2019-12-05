×
From ‘Old Town Road’ to ‘Sweet but Psycho’: The 25 Most-Consumed Songs of 2019

By
Variety Staff

Lil Nas X
It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2019 and the horse it rode in on — or the horse that dominated the conversation for the better part of the year, at least: Lil Nas X’s. If, 12 months ago, anyone had told us the coming year would be defined by a gay black man peddling country tropes, an all-shapes-and-sizes glorifying soul shouter and a critically acclaimed waif who felt like Kate Bush reincarnated into a rock ’n’ roll high school… we’d have wondered whether all those new pot shops were lacing their product with something stronger than the law allows. But here’s something we did all see coming: the continuing trend of increasing consumption numbers that music executives only dreamed about just a decade ago, and a healthy ecosystem that breeds fresh superstar anomalies as well as bread-and-butter pop smashes. 

As our Hitmaker of the Year and six-time Grammy nominee Billie Eilish tells it, the sound of 2019 is “pretty genre-less. This year has been about accepting and/or just being open to new stuff that doesn’t necessarily have a specific sound.” Adds her producer-brother Finneas: “There aren’t a lot of sound-alikes this year. Even the top five that we were in for a minute, where it was ‘Bad Guy,’ ‘Old Town Road,’ ‘Señorita’ and ‘Truth Hurts’  — those are pretty different songs, right?” 

Yes, and with pretty different teams behind them, too, but just about all sharing a talent for turning the slightly peculiar into the monumentally popular. The sonic diversity of 2019 owes a lot to the executives working in A&R, publishing, management, promotion, marketing and commerce, each a vital part of a pop ecosystem that feels healthier and more exciting than it has in maybe decades. Here’s to the creatives and execs who fed us hits so memorable that the world will still be grooving to some of them when Lil Nas has bought his farm and Billie Eilish is deep into her dotage.

RANK/TITLE ARTIST SONG PROJECT UNITS* Label
1. Old Town Road Lil Nas X 6,744,589 Columbia
2. Sunflower Swae Lee, Post Malone 5,199,511 Interscope-Republic
3. Wow Post Malone 4,358,915 Republic
4. 7 Rings Ariana Grande 3,997,690 Republic
5. Bad Guy Billie Eilish 3,676,216 Darkroom/Interscope
6. Middle Child J. Cole 3,559,709 Dreamville/RN/Interscope
7. Truth Hurts Lizzo 3,378,540 Nice Life/Atlantic
8. Without Me Halsey 3,229,638 Capitol
9. Going Bad Meek Mill f. Drake 3,077,369 Republic-Atlantic
10. Ransom Lil Tecca 2,758,646 Republic
11. Talk Khalid 2,703,277 RCA
12. Suge Da Baby 2,615,929 SCMG/Interscope
13. Drip Too Hard Lil Baby, Gunna 2,599,795 YSL/QC/Motown/300/Capitol
14. Sicko Mode Travis Scott 2,552,661 Republic/Epic
15. Sucker Jonas Brothers 2,492,377 Republic
16. Thank U, Next Ariana Grande 2,480,997 Republic
17. Shallow Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper 2,479,873 Interscope
18. Señorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 2,424,4239 Island/Epic/Republic
19. Better Khalid 2,306,955 RCA
20. Happier Marshmello f. Bastille 2,289,309 Astralwerks/Capitol
21. Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored Ariana Grande 2,258,795 Republic
22. Dancing With a Stranger Sam Smith, Normani 2,140,078 RCA-Capitol
23. High Hopes Panic! at the Disco 2,032,784 Fueled by Ramen/EMG
24. Eastside Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid 1,924,838 FKS/Interscope
25. Sweet but Psycho Ava Max 1,838,139 Atlantic
*audio streams and sales through Nov. 25; source: buzzangle music, with additional data provided by mediabase.

