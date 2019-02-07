×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toni Braxton Reflects on How R&B Has Changed Since ‘Unbreak My Heart’

By

Toni's Most Recent Stories

View All
Toni Braxton
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toni Braxton

Why is R&B back? Because it was missed. Sometimes you want a melody. You want to look in the mirror and sing your heartache away. You can rap about it and that’s great, but there’s nothing like a fabulous R&B hook. 

R&B is ageless, like rock and country — it doesn’t matter how old you are. With hip-hop it’s a little different: You don’t want to be 70 and using the F-word or singing [Rihanna’s] “B—h Better Have My Money,” although maybe some of them will. Of all the girls, Rihanna is probably my favorite — I don’t know if I can see her singing “B—h Better Have My Money” at 70 either, although she might do it especially for me. 

I love Drake. I love SZA. I think H.E.R. is super talented; she’s a real, real vocalist — I’m sorry, is it “H-E-R” or “her”? Is it a pronoun or a noun? [It’s pronounced “her.”] She’s classic but still young and modern. When my first record came out, that’s what they said about me — the topics were a little mature, but my style and approach was younger so that made it current. I think that’s what everyone loves about Adele: She’s young, but her music is classic and [the lyrics] make you think she’s older. 

Related

I’m always listening to other artists when I’m working on an album, and for “Sex & Cigarettes,” I was listening to Beyoncé, channeling her a little bit, and of course Rihanna. I usually listen to singers when I’m working on a ballad, but when I’m doing something a little more up, I want something with energy and vibe and some swag to it, because I can be a laid-back singer, so I need a little swag to help me. Drake, Lil’ Kim — she’s my favorite of all the female rappers — Biggie. My kids love Tupac, so imagine the conversations at home over dinner.

I have always had eyebrow-raising lyrics in my songs, but you couldn’t understand them — on “Sex & Cigatettes,” you can understand them [especially on “FOH” — F- Outta Here]. I always say to ladies, sometimes there is no other word but the F-word. You can still be a lady and say the F-word, but sometimes even the ladiest of the ladies have to say it. I don’t use the F-word a lot, but I sing it in my show, and it always gets a great response because women understand it. 

It’s interesting, because I’d consider some of [the newer R&B artists] more hip-hop, and I’m not sure why hip-hop and R&B are so often thought of as being the same category. They’re so different. Some would consider SZA hip-hop — she’s a singer and can sing R&B, but for instance “All the Stars” [SZA’s Grammy-nominated duet with Kendrick Lamar from “Black Panther”] is a hip-hop song. I’ve gotten a couple of hip-hop/R&B awards, and I feel some kind of way about it because I’m definitely R&B! 

— As told to Jem Aswad

Toni Braxton is best known for 1990s hits like “Unbreak My Heart,” “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and “You’re Makin’ Me High,” but over the years the seven-time Grammy winner has appeared on Broadway (as the lead in “Beauty and the Beast”) and become a TV producer and author. In 2018, her singing career came roaring back with the album “Sex & Cigarettes,” which garnered three Grammy nominations. 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • Toni Braxton

    Toni Braxton Reflects on How R&B Has Changed Since 'Unbreak My Heart'

    Why is R&B back? Because it was missed. Sometimes you want a melody. You want to look in the mirror and sing your heartache away. You can rap about it and that’s great, but there’s nothing like a fabulous R&B hook.  R&B is ageless, like rock and country — it doesn’t matter how old you are. [...]

  • PledgeMusic Advises Artists to ‘Suspend’ Their

    PledgeMusic Advises Artists to ‘Suspend’ Their Campaigns

    In a discouraging sign for the future of PledgeMusic, the financially challenged direct-to-fan platform advised artists to “suspend” their campaigns via an email, which was obtained by Variety late Wednesday. Representatives for five artists who have worked with the company in recent months confirmed they had received the email; one of those artist’s campaign ended [...]

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello Honors Black Lives Matter, March For Our Lives at Pre-Grammy Concert

    During her Wednesday concert in Los Angeles, singer Camila Cabello paid tribute to Black Lives Matter and the March For Our Lives campaign for gun control. She performed her song “Something’s Gotta Give” off her debut album, 2018’s “Camila.” While she sang, the big screen behind her showed footage of Black Lives Matter and March [...]

  • Pink Walk of Fame Honor

    Pink to Become First International Winner of Special Brit Award

    American singer Pink is set to become the first international star to receive the Brit Awards’ special prize for outstanding contribution to music. The star, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will be presented with the honor at this year’s Brit Awards ceremony on Feb. 20 at London’s O2 Arena. The news comes just days [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06:

    Kacey Musgraves, Dave Matthews Honor Willie Nelson at Grammy Producers' Event

    Dave Matthews and Kacey Musgraves were among those feting Willie Nelson — Matthews in song, Musgraves in a speech — at the first official pre-Grammy event of the week Wednesday night. The occasion was the 12th annual gathering of the Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing, where Nelson was accepting a lifetime achievement honor in a [...]

  • Guy Webster

    Guy Webster, Photographer of Album Covers by The Doors and Rolling Stones, Dies at 79

    Guy Webster, whose photographs adorned album covers and billboards for acts like The Rolling Stones, The Mamas and The Papas, The Beach Boys, The Doors and Simon & Garfunkel, has died, his daughter Sarah Webster confirmed to Variety. He was 79. According to Harvey Kubernik, Webster’s biographer, he had been suffering from diabetes and liver [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad