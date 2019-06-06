×

‘Good Omens,’ ‘Catch-22,’ ‘The Bad Seed’ Composers Combine Comedy and Drama in Scores

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams Leanna Primiani
CREDIT: Gregson & Williams: Riley Donavan; Primiani: Marc Primiani

How do you strike the correct musical tone when a piece of storytelling rides the line between comedy and drama? For many composers working in the limited series and television movie formats this year, the cues were taken directly from
the scripts, but elements including choral music, jazz and even a detuned piano offered additional creative solutions.

In Amazon’s “Good Omens,” the mood shifts from scene to scene, as an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David
Tennant) work together to try and stop the coming apocalypse, to the consternation of their colleagues in heaven and hell. English composer David Arnold (“Sherlock”) says he doesn’t believe one should “ever try and be funny with music,” though.

“If it’s funny, it’s funny, and your job [as composer] is to get out of the way and support the humor. The opening title music is a kind of wicked, slightly devilish, Mephistophelean waltz — it has a feeling of twirling, out-of-control-ness.”

Related

Adding a touch of religioso credibility to this faux-biblical madness is a 40-voice choir whose work throughout the six hours of the series ranged from, as Arnold describes it, “sadistic grunting and screaming to angelic wailing and hooting,” wild takeoffs on traditional movie sounds for heaven and hell.

Meanwhile, composing brothers Harry Gregson-Williams (“The Martian”) and Rupert Gregson-Williams (“Wonder Woman”) collaborated for the first time on “Catch-22,” Hulu’s six-part adaptation of Joseph Heller’s satiric novel about a nonconformist bombardier who tries everything to get out of World War II.

The duo wrote the music together, in Harry’s L.A. studio, then Rupert returned to London to produce the jazz tracks. They worked closely with producer-directors George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

“Finding the right tone was probably our biggest challenge,” says Harry. “It takes you from the depths of despair to joy and triumph, then back to the depths of despair again.”

Adds Rupert: “The music is an integral part of how things change, from traumatic to comedic, on the turn of a frame. We started off with the emotion, and the next thing we went for was some jazz steps, as Yossarian is starting to lose another thread of sanity.”

The music “is quite an emotional, angular, internal Yossarian thought,” says Harry, “but when George heard it turned into something with a Glenn Miller beat, he started hopping all over the sofa.”

Lifetime’s “The Bad Seed” — a modern remake of the ’50s classic about an evil little girl (played by Mckenna Grace) — could easily have tripped into camp territory, given the subject matter and the stream of murders she very obviously commits. But L.A. composer Leanna Primiani treated it seriously, upping the suspense quotient as the child’s father (Rob Lowe, who also directed) slowly faces the truth.

Lowe requested “something very lush and scary, like ‘Out of Africa’ meets ‘The Shining,’” Primiani recalls. She developed a melodic theme, a melancholy piece for strings that hints at the malevolence but might be more mood-setting than finger-pointing at the killer.

Primiani augmented her 25-piece orchestra (strings, horns and clarinets) with an out-of-tune piano. “Every little girl plays the piano, but there is something so off about her, that the piano had to be off, too,” she says.

Then she added synthesizers and electronically processed some of the music.

“I knew that would add to the quality and the surreal-ness of this lovely little girl going bonkers.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Music

  • Composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams

    'Good Omens,' 'Catch-22,' 'The Bad Seed' Composers Combine Comedy and Drama in Scores

    How do you strike the correct musical tone when a piece of storytelling rides the line between comedy and drama? For many composers working in the limited series and television movie formats this year, the cues were taken directly from the scripts, but elements including choral music, jazz and even a detuned piano offered additional [...]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Spotify Deal to Produce Exclusive Podcasts

    President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the latest to jump into the podcast game, under a pact with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts exclusively for the streaming platform. Under the multiyear deal between Spotify and Higher Ground Productions, the former first couple’s production company, Barack and Michelle Obama are set to develop, [...]

  • Akon Kedar Massenburg

    Akon, Motown Veteran Kedar Massenburg Launch Akonik Label Group

    Artist and songwriter Akon (pictured at left) and Motown Records veteran Kedar Massenburg have teamed up to launch Akonik Label Group (ALG). Distributed worldwide by BMG, the company is embracing a regional A&R model as a new approach to what’s traditionally been thought of as world music. ALG is looking to Latin countries, the Caribbean [...]

  • Attorney Dina LaPolt Slams Spotify, Pandora,

    Attorney Dina LaPolt Slams Spotify, Pandora, Amazon in Midem Talk

    To describe veteran music business attorney Dina LaPolt as “outspoken” is an understatement of almost comic proportions, but she was in rare form Wednesday during her keynote Q&A at the Midem conference in France. LaPolt — who works with Britney Spears, 21 Savage, Fifth Harmony and played a leading role in the passage of the [...]

  • Warner Records logo

    New Bosses Meet the Old Bosses at Warner Records HQ

    Since joining Warner Bros. Records, which was recently rebranded Warner Records, label heads Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson have made it a point to pay homage to the record company’s storied past, even while sharing a collective desire to stake out their own future path for the venerable music house. To that end, the pair [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad