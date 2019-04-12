×

APM Working to Increase the Presence of Female Musicmakers

The APM catalog contains every genre of music, but when it comes to musical outlook, it’s the social consciousness of the 1960s that comes to mind. Recent collaborations have put the company at the forefront of inclusion and diversity.

APM has teamed with the female-owned MPATH Music Library and the North Music Group to develop solutions that address the inequality faced by women and other underrepresented groups in the music industry. “We want to try to help the industry reach gender parity,” says APM president Adam Taylor.

The first album in what is to be a series, “Phenomenal Women,” drops in June, with styles ranging from rock to minimalism. “The focus is on “gender, not genre,” says Mirette Seireg, an expert on international food security and child nutrition who is partnered with film composer and APM artist Michael Levine. “We’re committed to producing one album per APM upload period,” or eight- to nine albums per year, Seireg notes.

Another project, “Unsung Heroes,” teamed combat veterans with APM songwriters at a studio in Nashville last year for results that manage to be gritty and slick. A partnership with CreatiVets, the first release, which came out last fall, features nine songs inspired by the solders’ experiences.

CreatiVets co-founder and executive director Richard Casper is a former infantryman in the Marine Corps, whose deployments include a tour in Fallujah, Iraq. During his deployment, he was hit by four IEDs in just four short months, causing him to suffer a traumatic brain injury. Once home, Casper suffered from PTSD until discovering the healing power of music and art. Says Taylor: “These veterans have a story to tell. We gave them the opportunity to tell it and make some money too.”

  • APM at NAB Tradeshow circa 1980s

    APM Music Scores With Sports

    About 10 years into its business plan, APM scored a huge win by getting the rights to market the NFL Films music library. Ninety albums and 25 years later the relationship is still going strong. The footballers also use APM catalog music — the ESPN “Monday Night Football” theme, “Heavy Action,” is “the most well-known [...]

  • APM Custom Division Studio

    APM Custom Music Offers Made-to-Order Tunes

    Whether it’s a series theme or Mexican banda for a needle drop, when clients want something exclusive they come to APM Custom Music. Launched in 2012, APM Custom operates out of the recording studio formerly known as Lion Share. “We want to be a one-stop shop for clients,” says director of custom music development Connie [...]

  • APM Music Hits the Right Notes

    APM Music Hits the Right Notes

    The view from APM Music’s office on Sunset Boulevard is expansive, from downtown to Dodger Stadium, to Century City and all points west. The company has been in the same tower since opening its doors in Los Angeles in 1984, but it’s moved up in the world, from a few rooms to most of the [...]

